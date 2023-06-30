More civilians killed in Myanmar junta airstrikes

A group of laypeople in an Indian archdiocese burned a circular of the Vatican-appointed apostolic administrator, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, which insisted on a disputed form of Mass, which has been at the center of a five-decade-old liturgical dispute.

The act of public protest by the parishioners of the St. Mary’s Basilica of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in southern Kerala state occurred on Monday.

Catholics burn the circular of Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the Apostolic Administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, on June 25, 2023 in front of St Mary's Cathedral Basilica in the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo: supplied)

During the protest, the group shouted slogans against the archbishop. The cathedral, the seat of the Major Archbishop of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church, has remained closed since last December following physical violence inside it over the liturgy dispute.

Most of the priests and laity in the archdiocese have rejected an order of the Mass approved by the Church’s synod and the Vatican. The approved Mass form requires priests to turn to the altar during the Eucharistic prayer. The archdiocesan laity and priests want the celebrants to face the people throughout the Mass.

Global rights group Human Right Watch decried the death sentence for four politicians in Bangladesh, saying the trial process failed to ensure fairness and justice. The group said it opposes "the death penalty as inherently cruel and irreversible.”

The reaction came after the International Crimes Tribunal handed down the death penalty to the accused on four charges — abduction, confinement, murder, and torture — during the 1971 Bangladesh war of independence from Pakistan. They were involved in politics with the main opposition BNP or Bangladesh Nationalist Party at some point in their lives.

Demonstrators march outside the war crimes tribunal in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka in this file image. (Photo: AFP)

Three of the four accused were tried in absentia. The war crimes tribunal was set up by the ruling Awami League in 2010. The tribunal has so far sentenced 135 out of 155 accused of war crimes, mostly members of the country’s largest Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the BNP. Six death convicts have been executed.

Despite popular support, the tribunal has been accused of falling short of international standards.

A court in Indonesia revealed former minister Johnny Gerard Plate, who is facing trial for graft, donated thousands of dollars to Catholic Church from his ill-gotten gains.

Plate is a Catholic and former communications and informatics minister who is charged with massive graft in a 4G mobile communications project worth about 10 trillion rupiah or 667 million US dollars. He allegedly donated funds to Catholic Church in March last year after he visited Kupang, the capital of Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province.

Johnny Gerard Plate, former Minister of Communication and Informatics. (Photo: Ministry of Communication and Informatics)

According to the indictment, Plate donated one billion rupiah equivalent to 66,600 US Dollars, to the Kupang archdiocese and 500 million rupiah to Widya Mandira Catholic University. The Base Transceiver Station 4G project was supposed to provide internet access to disadvantaged areas in East Nusa Tenggara and Papua provinces.

However, the project was stopped as many towers were not functioning. Plate is the fifth minister in President Joko Widodo's administration to face corruption charges.

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines joined rights groups in calling the military to back off from a rebel-infected province after its members were accused of killing a four-member family.

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos demanded fair probe and justice for the killing and urged security forces to secure a court warrant before conducting any operation in Negros province. The bishop reiterated the call on Tuesday after issuing a statement on June 18.

Armed policemen man a checkpoint in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5. The Philippines military forces have been accused of killing a four-member family in the province. (Photo: AFP)

This came after an alleged Communist party member, his wife, and their two teenage children were found murdered in separate places on June 14. 55 year old Rolly Fausto, together with his 49 year old wife, Imelda, and their two children aged 15 and 11 were killed in the Himamaylan community.

The military claimed the communist rebels were behind the killings. However, rights groups pointed fingers at the military’s 94th Infantry Battalion. The Commission on Human Rights has started probe into the murder.

Church leaders have called for collective actions to address issues including economic development, changes in family structure, technological and ideological impact, poverty, and migration and a lack of role models that contribute to a decline in priestly and religious vocation in Asia.