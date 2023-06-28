News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian PM says no to release of political prisoners

Call to free 60 jailed activists, opponents was made by brother of Khmer Bible editor Theary Seng at a UNHCR session in Geneva

Cambodian PM says no to release of political prisoners

Rights advocate Theary Seng smiles as she walks in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Jan. 14 during a mass trial against more than 100 opposition members and activists charged with conspiracy to commit treason related to self-exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy’s failed plan to return to the country in 2019. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 28, 2023 10:09 AM GMT

Updated: June 28, 2023 10:20 AM GMT

The brother of the Khmer Bible editor and human rights activist, Theary Seng, has called for the release of 60 political prisoners in Cambodia, in an address to the 53rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) in Geneva.

Sina Seng said his sister has emerged as one of the highest-profile critics of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sun following the launch of his widespread crackdown on democracy and human rights almost six years ago.

“Theary’s case is part of a pattern of regime abuse and retaliation against democracy and human rights advocates. The regime has weaponized its court system to reduce civic engagement and to silence opposition,” he said.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Theary Seng, a dual American-Cambodian citizen, was convicted in June 2022 and jailed for six years during a mass trial on charges of “conspiracy to commit treason” and “incitement to create social disorder,” alongside 60 other human rights activists and political opponents.

“Ahead of the upcoming election in July, the Hun Sen regime barred the popular opposition Candlelight Party (CLP) from participating – thereby guaranteeing Hun Sen’s victory,” Sina Seng said.

“This widespread and systematic repression must be condemned. There are now more than 60 political prisoners in Cambodia who must be immediately and unconditionally released.”

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ruled out a pardon for Theary Seng, saying “If any individual receives intervention from foreigners, that individual will never be tolerated or pardoned, for instance, Seng Theary.”

Hun Sen repeated that position on June 27 morning, following Sina Seng’s address in Geneva, while speaking with 20,000 factory workers in Phnom Penh ahead of the July 23 national ballot, which only his long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) can win.

He said any of the political prisoners who had received help from foreigners would not be pardoned, citing Kem Sokha, the former leader of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) who is serving a 27-year sentence for treason.

The CLP was formed out of the remnants of the CNRP and won 22 percent of the popular vote at last year’s commune elections but it was disqualified from the upcoming national poll for failing to lodge the correct paperwork when registering for the election.

Of the remaining 17 political parties which will contest the poll against the CPP, seven have recently been formed while none of the other parties won a seat at general elections five years ago. Most were incapable of winning more than one percent of the overall vote.

Sina Seng also said his family was expecting an imminent decision from the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on her case.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Modi’s US trip not a victory for human rights in India Modi’s US trip not a victory for human rights in India
Japanese church hails pioneering female missionaries Japanese church hails pioneering female missionaries
Martino Martini: The Jesuit who introduced China to Europe Martino Martini: The Jesuit who introduced China to Europe
Church leaders fret over dwindling vocation in Asia Church leaders fret over dwindling vocation in Asia
Cambodian PM says no to release of political prisoners Cambodian PM says no to release of political prisoners
German archdiocese raided in perjury probe against cardinal German archdiocese raided in perjury probe against cardinal
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Diocese of Jining

Diocese of Jining

In a land area of approximately 55,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Yanggu

Diocese of Yanggu

Liaocheng is a prefecture-level city in western Shandong province. It borders the provincial capital of Jinan to the

Read more
Diocese of Vellore

Diocese of Vellore

On Nov. 13, 1952, when the dioceses of Madras and Mylapore were amalgamated and made archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.