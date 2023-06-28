Cambodian PM says no to release of political prisoners

Call to free 60 jailed activists, opponents was made by brother of Khmer Bible editor Theary Seng at a UNHCR session in Geneva

Rights advocate Theary Seng smiles as she walks in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Jan. 14 during a mass trial against more than 100 opposition members and activists charged with conspiracy to commit treason related to self-exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy’s failed plan to return to the country in 2019. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)

The brother of the Khmer Bible editor and human rights activist, Theary Seng, has called for the release of 60 political prisoners in Cambodia, in an address to the 53rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) in Geneva.

Sina Seng said his sister has emerged as one of the highest-profile critics of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sun following the launch of his widespread crackdown on democracy and human rights almost six years ago.

“Theary’s case is part of a pattern of regime abuse and retaliation against democracy and human rights advocates. The regime has weaponized its court system to reduce civic engagement and to silence opposition,” he said.

Theary Seng, a dual American-Cambodian citizen, was convicted in June 2022 and jailed for six years during a mass trial on charges of “conspiracy to commit treason” and “incitement to create social disorder,” alongside 60 other human rights activists and political opponents.

“Ahead of the upcoming election in July, the Hun Sen regime barred the popular opposition Candlelight Party (CLP) from participating – thereby guaranteeing Hun Sen’s victory,” Sina Seng said.

“This widespread and systematic repression must be condemned. There are now more than 60 political prisoners in Cambodia who must be immediately and unconditionally released.”

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has ruled out a pardon for Theary Seng, saying “If any individual receives intervention from foreigners, that individual will never be tolerated or pardoned, for instance, Seng Theary.”

Hun Sen repeated that position on June 27 morning, following Sina Seng’s address in Geneva, while speaking with 20,000 factory workers in Phnom Penh ahead of the July 23 national ballot, which only his long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) can win.

He said any of the political prisoners who had received help from foreigners would not be pardoned, citing Kem Sokha, the former leader of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) who is serving a 27-year sentence for treason.

The CLP was formed out of the remnants of the CNRP and won 22 percent of the popular vote at last year’s commune elections but it was disqualified from the upcoming national poll for failing to lodge the correct paperwork when registering for the election.

Of the remaining 17 political parties which will contest the poll against the CPP, seven have recently been formed while none of the other parties won a seat at general elections five years ago. Most were incapable of winning more than one percent of the overall vote.

Sina Seng also said his family was expecting an imminent decision from the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on her case.

