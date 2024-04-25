News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan diocese chips in to help Christians facing eviction

Faisalabad diocese is looking to aid 75 families who face being thrown out of homes they have lived in for over 60 years
Bishop Indrias Rehmat of Faisalabad visits the affected Christian families on April 22.

Bishop Indrias Rehmat of Faisalabad visits the affected Christian families on April 22. (Photo: Supplied)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 25, 2024 08:26 AM GMT
Updated: April 25, 2024 10:30 AM GMT

A diocese in central Pakistan has started mobilizing funds for Christians who face eviction from properties after having stayed in them for more than 60 years.

Faisalabad diocese in central Punjab province formed a seven-member ecumenical panel on April 23 to raise funds and help 75 Christian families who were told by a court to vacate the properties in Akbarabad, a 23-hectare (57-acre) commercial area owned by the family of Raja Riaz, a former opposition leader in the National Assembly (lower house).

“Riaz’s father helped us by taking a nominal fee. The present generation is cruel. We don’t have money. We are waiting for a savior,” said Shahzad Masih, a father of four who lives in a cramped house with his five brothers in Akbarabad.

There are more than 50 Catholic families. Most of them eke out a living as sanitary workers.

“My grandfather was among those who made this barren land liveable. It is usual to claim government land by occupying it and then procuring the land title. All utility bills are registered in my father's name,” said 45-year-old Masih, a rickshaw driver.

Raja Fazal Abbas, Riaz's elder brother, said we will do “what our lawyers suggest.”

In 1960, Riaz’s father allowed poor Christians to settle in Akbarabad free of cost. However, a rift occurred in 1998 between Christian and Muslim families. Claiming that Akbarabad was a government property, Christians filed a fraud case against 15 members of the Riaz family.

In March 2020, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court directed Christians to vacate the premises.

The Christians have since made an arrangement with the Muslim family to buy the land. The family demanded 775,000 rupees (US$ 2,786) per 25 square meters to be paid in installments.

Father Khalid Rashid Asi, director of the Catholic Bishops' National Commission for Justice and Peace in Faisalabad diocese, said the Christians have already paid 13 million rupees collectively.

 “The property value has soared and Christians are now asked to pay 1,500,000 rupees per 25 square meters within six months. We are requesting a lower rate and a longer time [to pay],” Asi, a member of the ecumenical panel, told UCA News.

On April 18, police sealed the houses of three families who were forced to erect tents in the street. Protesting the eviction, thousands of Christians blocked roads during an eight-hour protest.

“Local politicians are involved. It will be a disaster if Christians are evicted,” the priest said

Bishop Indrias Rehmat of Faisalabad led a visit to Akbarabad on April 22. 

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

“Efforts are being made to get justice for Christians,” the prelate said.

A delegation led by Christian senator Khalil Tahir Sindhu met with Riaz, who agreed to give a discount.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Nazarene Soosai of Kottar , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Sebastião Mascarenhas of Baroda , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Palai , India
Read More...
Auxiliary Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Purificaçao Fernandes of Goa & Daman , India
Read More...
Latest News
Malaysian top cop hails annual Church prayer service
Malaysian top cop hails annual Church prayer service
India’s Modi raises poll heat with sectarian hyperbole
India’s Modi raises poll heat with sectarian hyperbole
Politician meeting Church leaders triggers row in poll-bound state
Politician meeting Church leaders triggers row in poll-bound state
Church slams World Bank for funding coal projects in Philippines
Church slams World Bank for funding coal projects in Philippines
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.