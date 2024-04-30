Navigating Japan’s resistance to change

Japan recently launched its first “ride-sharing” service in Tokyo, which signals a cautious step towards modernizing its transportation services. The initiative allows ordinary people to use their cars to transport customers, especially during taxi shortages.

However, this new service operates within a tightly controlled framework that fundamentally differs from the globally recognized models of Uber and Lyft.

In Japan, ride-sharing drivers are employed by taxi companies, which oversee their training. This reflects its traditionally conservative approach to market regulation, prioritizing the protection of established taxi corporations over fostering a competitive environment that could benefit consumers through lower prices and increased service availability.

The new system, introduced as a “cashless” service, is limited to specific areas and times, ostensibly complementing the existing taxi infrastructure during peak shortage periods.

The transport minister’s involvement in a test ride, emphasizing vehicle safety and security, underscores the government’s cautious endorsement of this initiative.

However, the system’s constraints reveal a more profound reluctance to embrace the full potential of ride-sharing innovation, in total contrast to the more liberal approaches seen in other parts of Asia and North America.

Japan’s ride-sharing model restricts market entry exclusively to taxi companies, effectively sidelining individual entrepreneurs and innovators who might wish to offer similar services. This limitation stifles competition and maintains high transportation costs for consumers, who are left with fewer choices.

The government’s cautious plans to discuss allowing non-taxi companies into the ride-sharing market indicate a slow and uncertain path towards deregulation, which may or may not lead to significant changes.

The operational mechanics of Japan’s ride-sharing service, such as taxi dispatch apps and the absence of traditional taxi signs or fare meters, attempt to blend the new service into the existing taxi landscape rather than distinguish it as a genuinely competitive alternative.

While innovative in its integration of technology, this approach falls short of addressing the fundamental issues of accessibility and affordability that ride-sharing platforms elsewhere have successfully tackled.

The service’s fare structure, designed to mirror traditional taxis, does little to alleviate the financial burden on consumers, who continue to face high transportation costs.

Furthermore, the government’s control over the number of ride-sharing vehicles and their allocation to taxi companies reflects a broader strategy to manage competition and protect incumbent operators.

While this regulatory stance is intended to ensure safety and reliability, it also prevents the market from responding dynamically to consumer demand and technological advancements. The result is a sclerotic system that prioritizes the preservation of existing business models over the potential benefits of innovation and competition.

Beyond the ride-sharing sector, Japan’s reluctance to embrace change and foster competition is also evident in its agricultural industry. This industry is characterized by a high degree of protectionism, stringent regulations, and significant government intervention, all of which contribute to maintaining an insular market resistant to change.

This approach has led to inefficiencies, high consumer prices, and a lack of innovation that could otherwise bolster the sector’s domestic and international competitiveness.

Japan’s agricultural sector benefits from substantial government subsidies and protective tariffs that shield local farmers from global competition.

For instance, rice, a staple of the Japanese diet, is subject to tariffs that significantly inflate the cost of imported rice, ensuring that domestic producers face minimal competition. While this strategy supports the small-scale farmers that dominate Japan’s agricultural landscape, it also discourages the consolidation and modernization that could enhance productivity and sustainability.

Additionally, Japan has strict regulations governing the sale and use of agricultural land, further entrenching the status quo by preventing the expansion of innovative farming practices and technologies. These regulatory barriers contribute to the aging farmer population and a decline in agricultural productivity, as younger generations are often deterred from entering a sector perceived as outdated and unprofitable.

The agricultural cooperatives (JA-Zenchu) play a pivotal role in the Japanese agricultural sector, wielding considerable influence over production, distribution, and pricing. While they provide essential support services to farmers, their dominance stifles competition and innovation by controlling market access and limiting farmers’ ability to make independent business decisions.

Overall, Japan’s agricultural sector, like its approach to ride-sharing, reflects a broader tendency toward maintaining traditional structures and practices at the expense of competitiveness and consumer benefit.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.