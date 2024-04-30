News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Navigating Japan’s resistance to change

A new ridesharing taxi service, while innovative, falls short of addressing basic issues of accessibility and affordability
This picture taken on July 7, 2021, shows taxis traveling through the Ginza district in Tokyo.

This picture taken on July 7, 2021, shows taxis traveling through the Ginza district in Tokyo. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi
Published: April 30, 2024 04:03 AM GMT
Updated: April 30, 2024 04:19 AM GMT

Japan recently launched its first “ride-sharing” service in Tokyo, which signals a cautious step towards modernizing its transportation services. The initiative allows ordinary people to use their cars to transport customers, especially during taxi shortages.

However, this new service operates within a tightly controlled framework that fundamentally differs from the globally recognized models of Uber and Lyft.

In Japan, ride-sharing drivers are employed by taxi companies, which oversee their training. This reflects its traditionally conservative approach to market regulation, prioritizing the protection of established taxi corporations over fostering a competitive environment that could benefit consumers through lower prices and increased service availability.

The new system, introduced as a “cashless” service, is limited to specific areas and times, ostensibly complementing the existing taxi infrastructure during peak shortage periods.

The transport minister’s involvement in a test ride, emphasizing vehicle safety and security, underscores the government’s cautious endorsement of this initiative.

However, the system’s constraints reveal a more profound reluctance to embrace the full potential of ride-sharing innovation, in total contrast to the more liberal approaches seen in other parts of Asia and North America.

Japan’s ride-sharing model restricts market entry exclusively to taxi companies, effectively sidelining individual entrepreneurs and innovators who might wish to offer similar services. This limitation stifles competition and maintains high transportation costs for consumers, who are left with fewer choices.

The government’s cautious plans to discuss allowing non-taxi companies into the ride-sharing market indicate a slow and uncertain path towards deregulation, which may or may not lead to significant changes.

The operational mechanics of Japan’s ride-sharing service, such as taxi dispatch apps and the absence of traditional taxi signs or fare meters, attempt to blend the new service into the existing taxi landscape rather than distinguish it as a genuinely competitive alternative.

While innovative in its integration of technology, this approach falls short of addressing the fundamental issues of accessibility and affordability that ride-sharing platforms elsewhere have successfully tackled.

The service’s fare structure, designed to mirror traditional taxis, does little to alleviate the financial burden on consumers, who continue to face high transportation costs.

Furthermore, the government’s control over the number of ride-sharing vehicles and their allocation to taxi companies reflects a broader strategy to manage competition and protect incumbent operators.

While this regulatory stance is intended to ensure safety and reliability, it also prevents the market from responding dynamically to consumer demand and technological advancements. The result is a sclerotic system that prioritizes the preservation of existing business models over the potential benefits of innovation and competition.

Beyond the ride-sharing sector, Japan’s reluctance to embrace change and foster competition is also evident in its agricultural industry. This industry is characterized by a high degree of protectionism, stringent regulations, and significant government intervention, all of which contribute to maintaining an insular market resistant to change.

This approach has led to inefficiencies, high consumer prices, and a lack of innovation that could otherwise bolster the sector’s domestic and international competitiveness.

Japan’s agricultural sector benefits from substantial government subsidies and protective tariffs that shield local farmers from global competition.

For instance, rice, a staple of the Japanese diet, is subject to tariffs that significantly inflate the cost of imported rice, ensuring that domestic producers face minimal competition. While this strategy supports the small-scale farmers that dominate Japan’s agricultural landscape, it also discourages the consolidation and modernization that could enhance productivity and sustainability.

Additionally, Japan has strict regulations governing the sale and use of agricultural land, further entrenching the status quo by preventing the expansion of innovative farming practices and technologies. These regulatory barriers contribute to the aging farmer population and a decline in agricultural productivity, as younger generations are often deterred from entering a sector perceived as outdated and unprofitable.

The agricultural cooperatives (JA-Zenchu) play a pivotal role in the Japanese agricultural sector, wielding considerable influence over production, distribution, and pricing. While they provide essential support services to farmers, their dominance stifles competition and innovation by controlling market access and limiting farmers’ ability to make independent business decisions.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Overall, Japan’s agricultural sector, like its approach to ride-sharing, reflects a broader tendency toward maintaining traditional structures and practices at the expense of competitiveness and consumer benefit.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Siprianus Hormat of Ruteng , Indonesia
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop John Barwa of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Anthony Weradet Chaiseri of Tharae-Nongsaeng, Thailand
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Van Ngan Do of Xuan Loc, Vietnam
Read More...
Latest News
Hun Sen emerges to back $1.7 billion Cambodian canal project
Hun Sen emerges to back $1.7 billion Cambodian canal project
Archbishop urges humanitarian aid for flood-hit Kenyans
Archbishop urges humanitarian aid for flood-hit Kenyans
Sudan in desperate need of help, say Catholic aid workers
Sudan in desperate need of help, say Catholic aid workers
Pope: Ignite the fire of faith in people's hearts
Pope: Ignite the fire of faith in people's hearts
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.