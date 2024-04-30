News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Families of hostages in Hamas video push for their release

Hamas released footage of Keith Siegel, 64, and Omri Miran, 47, abducted during the attack on southern Israel on October 7
Relatives and supporters of hostages taken captive by Palestinian militants in Gaza during the October 7 attacks, light flares and wave national flags during a demonstration calling for their release, in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 27 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant Hamas group.

Relatives and supporters of hostages taken captive by Palestinian militants in Gaza during the October 7 attacks, light flares and wave national flags during a demonstration calling for their release, in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 27 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Tel Aviv
Published: April 30, 2024 04:51 AM GMT
Updated: April 30, 2024 05:07 AM GMT

Families of two Israeli hostages seen alive in a video released by Hamas called for their release as hopes rose for a truce deal in the Gaza Strip.

On April 27, Hamas released footage of Keith Siegel, 64, and Omri Miran, 47, who were abducted by militants during the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Their families gathered at Tel Aviv's Hostage Square on April 29 as mediators made a fresh push for a ceasefire deal in Gaza that would facilitate the release of captives.

One-year-old "Alma has known more days without her father than with him, recognizing him only through a photo or poster," said Lishay Lavi-Miran, the wife of Miran, abducted from kibbutz Nahal Oz.

"No child should be forced to grow up with a distant memory of their father captured in a picture... We are weary of marking milestones with posters and tears", she said.

Siegel's wife Aviva, who too had been abducted but later released during the first truce in November, also called for a deal for her husband's release.

"When I heard about the video of Keith, my body started shaking," Aviva said at a press conference at Hostage Square.

"I know how extremely difficult it must have been for Keith filming it because I know how hard and inhuman the conditions are in captivity.

"I fear for Keith's life and I demand the leaders of the free world to help us bring our people home," she said.

Both the hostages, clearly speaking under duress, had also pleaded for Israeli authorities to agree to a deal with Hamas to ensure the release of all hostages.

Diplomatic efforts have intensified in recent days for a ceasefire in Gaza and on Monday mediators the United States and Egypt expressed hope that Hamas would accept a proposal being discussed for halting the war.

For months they have been trying to broker a new agreement between Israel and Hamas -- the first since a one-week truce in November saw 80 Israeli hostages exchanged for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Hamas's attack on October 7 resulted in the deaths of about 1,170 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

In their attack, militants seized some 250 hostages, 129 of whom Israel estimates to remain in Gaza including 34 the military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,488 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop José Colin Mendoza Bagaforo of Kidapawan, Philippines
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Peter Jiashan Lin of Fuzhou, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Jianping Fang of Yongping, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Kollamparampil of Jagdalpur , India
Read More...
Latest News
Hun Sen emerges to back $1.7 billion Cambodian canal project
Hun Sen emerges to back $1.7 billion Cambodian canal project
Archbishop urges humanitarian aid for flood-hit Kenyans
Archbishop urges humanitarian aid for flood-hit Kenyans
Sudan in desperate need of help, say Catholic aid workers
Sudan in desperate need of help, say Catholic aid workers
Pope: Ignite the fire of faith in people's hearts
Pope: Ignite the fire of faith in people's hearts
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.