News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodian synodal meeting calls for collaboration

The seminar, organized by the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conference, discussed communion, participation, and mission
A synodal meeting in progress in Cambodia.

A seminar on the Synod on Synodality organized by the Office of Social Communication of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) from April 25-27 in progress at the Phnom Penh Diocesan Pastoral Center in Cambodia. (Photo:donboscocambodia.org)

 

UCA News reporter
Published: April 29, 2024 09:55 AM GMT
Updated: April 29, 2024 12:03 PM GMT

Cambodian Catholics attending a seminar were asked to foster greater communion and collaboration while making “synodality a living experience” in the country's missionary context.

The Office of Social Communication of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) organized the April 25-27 seminar on the Synod on Synodality, according to a statement on April 29.

Bishop Olivier Michel Marie Schmitthaeusler of Phnom Penh, who opened the program, urged the participants “to listen attentively to the Holy Spirit to bring to fruition the Synod in the pastoral context of the Church in Cambodia.” 

The seminar dealt with the processes and different phases of the Synod, which has three key themes: communion, participation, and mission.

“It was a moment of re-energizing the young missionary Church in Cambodia,” the statement said.

Cambodia has some 20,000 Catholics in a population of 16 million which is predominantly Buddhists.

Throughout the seminar, the participants repeatedly stressed the need for “collaboration and joint programs for ongoing formation.”

All religious practices including those of Theravada Buddhism, a majority religion in the country since the 13th century, were banned under the repressive regime of Pol Pot.

His regime is blamed for murdering about two million Cambodians from 1975 to 1979 as it wanted to annihilate all whom they considered traitors and counter-revolutionaries.

The Khmer Rouge murdered lay people, catechists, and missionaries, including members of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP) from Cambodia, Vietnam, and France.

The Cambodian Catholic Church is slowly “emerging from the ashes of destruction,” with a renewed resolve for evangelization, re-building communities and churches, and “fostering unity and collaboration,” among the diverse missionary personnel, the statement said.

Since the 1990s, the Church has started to rebuild itself, attempting to establish institutions like the major seminary and ordinations of native priests. Cambodia has a multicultural missionary background, with personnel from across the globe.

The Cambodian Catholic Church has 13 native priests, which is “a sign of growth and fruitfulness” for the Church there, the statement said.

The input sessions highlighted the synodal journey through various states and focused on the importance of living synodality in mission, spiritual conversation, listening, shared leadership, and commitment to the Church's mission.

The seminar included animated and shared moments of prayer and silence, and fellowship meals, among other activities “which made [the] event a truly lived experience of synodality,” the statement said.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

More than 70 Church leaders, including Father Peter Soun Hangly, Apostolic Prefect of Kompong Cham, members of various religious communities, parish priests, laymen and women leaders, and youth participated in the seminar.

Father George Plathottam, executive secretary of the FABC Socal Communication Office, and Doctor Jessica Joy Candelario from the Philippines were the event's resource personnel.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Ricardo Lingan Baccay of Tuguegarao, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Christophorus Tri Harsono of Purwokerto , Indonesia
Read More...
Coadjutor Archbishop
Coadjutor Archbishop Fransiskus Nipa of Makassar, Indonesia
Read More...
Apostolic Administrator
Apostolic Administrator Vincent Van Ban Nguyen of Ban Me Thuot, Vietnam
Read More...
Latest News
Decades of muzzling academic freedom in Malaysia
Decades of muzzling academic freedom in Malaysia
The Face of God, the Face of Humanity
The Face of God, the Face of Humanity
Cambodian synodal meeting calls for collaboration
Cambodian synodal meeting calls for collaboration
Chinese Christian jailed for distributing Bibles ‘illegally’
Chinese Christian jailed for distributing Bibles ‘illegally’
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.