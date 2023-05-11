Opposition candidate banned from Cambodian polls

Election commission yet to give its nod to Candlelight Party to contest the July 23 elections

Rong Chhun shouts slogans after he was released from Prey Sar prison in Phnom Penh on November 12, 2021. the opposition figure has been barred from standing in Cambodia's general election in July (Photo: AFP)

A prominent opposition candidate who planned to directly challenge Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in a rural constituency during an upcoming election has been banned from standing in the July 23 polls.

The Ministry of Justice said the opposition Candlelight Party (CP) candidate, Rong Chhun, had not been politically rehabilitated.

According to the National Election Committee (NEC), Rong Chhun “had been convicted of a misdemeanor” and could not be rehabilitated by law because he had not completed a mandatory five-year ban from politics.

More universal than Catholicism?

Mary among Asian religions

Before the ban, Chhun told Radio Free Asia:“Hun Sen must be open to my candidacy and to having a fair and just competition... If we are competing and you’ve done bad things against competitors, the world will think that it is worthless to win.”

He was among more than a hundred political activists to front the courts amid a crackdown on dissent and remains on a three-year probation for incitement.

Twenty political parties have registered for the elections, and 11 parties — including the long ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) — have been approved.

The NEC said in a statement that it is expected to decide on the remaining nine over the coming week.

Funcinpec, once considered the party of Cambodian royalty and a power house in national politics, was among the 11 political outfits approved by the NEC. Its popularity has diminished over the past decade amid infighting and widespread allegations of corruption. It failed to win a seat in 2018.

Nevertheless, analysts said it has a chance to win a few seats.

The CP, formed out of the remnants of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was told its registration papers for the poll had been received but was yet to be approved.

The CP has had issues with registering because its original documents regarding its formation, which are required by the NEC, were lost during a police raid six years ago.

CPP insiders expect to win 92 percent of the 125 seats in the National Assembly while the CP, which won 22.5 percent of the popular vote at last year’s election, could pick up the balance.

CPP spokesman Sok Eysan told the pro-government Khmer Times that competition from the CP in the election would be an improvement for democracy in Cambodia.

“I was following the situation related to registration of the CP at the NEC, but now the CP has already been recognized and registered with the NEC successfully. So, if they get a chance to run in this national election, it means the political situation will be even better,” he said.

Civil society groups, pro-democracy activists and Western nations have expressed concerns about the deterioration of democratic processes in Cambodia since a widespread campaign against dissent was implemented ahead of the last election, five years ago.

That enabled the CPP to win every seat contested in that poll.

The Khmer Times has reported that so far no international election observers have submitted applications to the NEC to monitor the upcoming poll.

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here. Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them. Help UCA News publish such great stories. Donate Now

Latest News