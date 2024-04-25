Politician meeting Church leaders triggers row in poll-bound state

An Indian Church leaders’ meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special emissary ahead of the polls in a southern state has snowballed into a controversy.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, head of the Delhi state government appointed by Modi in 2022, called on Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, head of the Eastern rite Syro Malabar Church, in Ernakulum in Kerala state on April 24.

Saxena reached the Church headquarters and held a closed-door meeting with Thattil, the leader of more than five million Catholics, most of them living in Kerala.

The meeting took place two days before Kerala was to vote on April 26 to elect the state's 20 Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) members in the second phase of the seven-phased polls.

Saxena also met Cardinal George Alencherry, former head of the Syro Malabar Church, and heads of other Churches.

Saxena is reported to have sought the help of Church leaders to ensure victory for pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the poll.

Kerala has never elected a BJP lawmaker to India’s 543-member Lok Sabha.

Christians make up 18 percent of Kerala’s 33 million people and can tilt the balance in many constituencies.

“Saxena’s meeting with Archbishop Thatill was purely a courtesy call,” clarified Father Antony Vadakkekara, spokesperson of the Syro Malabar Church.

“There was no political discussion at all,” Father Vadakkekara told UCA News on April 25.

“The Church is always apolitical and does not take any stand in favor or against any party.”

However, the opposition Congress accused Saxena of trying to influence Church leaders to garner support for Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term in office.

V D Satheesan, Congress leader of the opposition in the Kerala assembly, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India on April 25 demanding action against Saxena for alleged violation of the poll codes.

The governor, as a constitutional head of state, is barred from involvement in any political activity, Satheesan observed.

In a letter to the commission, Satheesan noted, "blatant violation of the model code of conduct by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena through his meeting with Church heads in Kerala.”

He urged the poll panel to "initiate urgent action" against Saxena.

Rakesh Ranjan, the governor's public relations officer, however, denied the allegations and asserted, “The visit was personal and unrelated to the elections.”

Hindus account for 54 percent of Kerala’s population and Muslims 26 percent.