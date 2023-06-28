News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Thailand

Church leaders fret over dwindling vocation in Asia

Rapid economic development in Asia has seen a corresponding decline in vocations in many developing countries

Church leaders fret over dwindling vocation in Asia

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, president of the Federation of the Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) celebrates Mass on June 23 during the 80th convention of Serra International in Chiang Mai, Thailand. (Photo: Mark Saludes/Serra International) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 28, 2023 10:57 AM GMT

Updated: June 28, 2023 12:07 PM GMT

Church leaders have called for collective actions to address issues including economic development, changes in family structure, technological and ideological impact, poverty, and migration that contributes to a decline in priestly and religious vocation in Asia.

"In the last decades of the last century, vocations increased in Asia, but with the new century, the trend changed," said Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, president of the Federation of the Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC).

Bo spoke about challenges the church is facing across the world, particularly in Asia, during his keynote address at the 80th convention of Serra International, a global lay apostolate, in Chiang Mai of Thailand on June 22-25.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

About 450 vocation animators including priests, religious and laypeople from various countries attended the program.

Bo said that number of vocations in Asia increased in the 1970s and the subsequent 30 years, though the “phenomenon” was not seen across Asia.

However, several countries with higher Catholic populations, such as India, Vietnam, Timor Leste, and the Philippines would nurture more vocation than others, he pointed out.

The archbishop of Yangon said that the number of men and women responding to God’s call has decreased worldwide including in Asia, adding that even countries that once boasted a good number of vocations are seeing a “downward trend.”

“We hear of dioceses that struggle to replace their aging priests and houses of formation downsizing because there are no new people to continue their ministry,” he said.

“Throughout the church’s history, we have seen the decline and revival of vocations. Perhaps we are now at a crossroads where even maintaining the existing numbers is becoming far more challenging now than before,”

Bo presented five major challenges driving the downtrend in priestly and religious vocations.

Rapid economic development in Asia has seen a corresponding decline in vocations in many developing countries, he said, adding that individuals now become “obsessed” with the power of wealth and greed.

“Such a mindset makes individuals think less of generosity and self-giving,” he said.

Changes in family structures, from the traditional family to newer forms of family: single mothers, unmarried couples (cohabitation), working parent families, childless couples, interfaith-intercultural families, and others cause a drop in vocation.  

Such changes result in low birth rates, increasing divorce rates, raising the average age of marriage, single-parent families, and children raised by grandparents in the absence of their working parents, he noted.

“What we used to consider as the norm in the past, today, we see newer challenges. Some of these new challenges are caused by choice, and others out of necessity,” he added.

Besides, poverty and migration that force people to move from one place to another, Bo pointed out that a “lack of role models” among priests and religious also hurt vocations.

“The scandals of sexual abuse, financial misappropriation, abuse of power (clericalism), and corruption that come to light so often in the media do not portray the life of a priest and consecrated man/woman as an attractive way of life. It has become hostile in some places more than others,” he said.

In coming years, there might be a further decline in vocations in today’s socioeconomic and political contexts, but we “cannot sit back and wait for it to happen and only then move towards action,” he insisted.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the former prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops, insisted that "communion of vocations" can be a new way of evangelization and a strong incentive for vocations. 

"I am convinced that the 'communion of vocations' is a new formula for our times and all cultures, including Asia. This is because individualism, indifference, and loneliness, common features of global culture, are taking hold everywhere, even in Christian environments, through the influence of the media and fashions," the prelate said. 

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, urged Catholics to share stories of vocations to inspire others.

"A Christian vocation is always a mission to share with others our experience of Jesus. It is up to us to continue the story of vocations through our mission. A vocation crisis is often rooted in a missionary crisis," said Tagle.

Serra International is a Vatican-recognized voluntary lay apostolate promoting vocations.

Founded in 1935, it has about 20,000 laymen and laywomen as members in up to 1,109 Serra Clubs across 46 countries.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Modi’s US trip not a victory for human rights in India Modi’s US trip not a victory for human rights in India
Japanese church hails pioneering female missionaries Japanese church hails pioneering female missionaries
Martino Martini: The Jesuit who introduced China to Europe Martino Martini: The Jesuit who introduced China to Europe
Church leaders fret over dwindling vocation in Asia Church leaders fret over dwindling vocation in Asia
Cambodian PM says no to release of political prisoners Cambodian PM says no to release of political prisoners
German archdiocese raided in perjury probe against cardinal German archdiocese raided in perjury probe against cardinal
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tiruchirapalli

Diocese of Tiruchirapalli

The diocese covers a total land area of 10,448 square kilometres and includes district of Tiruchirapalli and parts of

Read more
Diocese of Kanjirapally

Diocese of Kanjirapally

In a land area of 1, 980 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers rural and mountainous regions in the civil

Read more
Diocese of Sapporo

Diocese of Sapporo

In a land area of 83,457 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Sapporo and other cities such as Ishikari,

Read more
Diocese of Sivagangai

Diocese of Sivagangai

The roots of Christianity in the diocese appear to go back to the times of St. Thomas and St. Francis Xavier. Tradition

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.