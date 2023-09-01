First pope to visit tiny Catholic flock in Mongolia

Four Asians have been named the winners of 2023 Ramon Magsaysay Award, dubbed the Asian Nobel Prize, on Thursday.

The winners are Dr. Ravi Kannan from India, peace activist Miriam Coronel-Ferrer from the Philippines, Eugenio Lemos, a food sovereignty champion from Timor-Leste and Bangladeshi young social entrepreneur Korvi Rakshand.

Dr. Ravi Kannan R., an Indian cancer specialist, is seen at his desk. He is among the four winners of this year's Ramon Magsaysay Award. (Photo: Ramon Magsaysay Foundation)

Dr. Kannan has been hailed as a hero of holistic healthcare for his pioneering work in cancer treatment and research for poor patients in India’s impoverished Assam state. Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, a prominent women peacemaker, has played vital roles in peace negotiations between the government and armed insurgent groups in the Philippines and various countries.

Eugenio Lemos promoted innovative and organic farming among youth in Timor-Leste. Korvi Rakshand founded a non-profit organization that offered free education to thousands of poor and underprivileged children in Bangladesh. The winners will receive the awards on November 11th in Manila.

An Indian Catholic man has sued an archbishop and a parish priest in southern Kerala state for ‘contempt of court’ after refusing to solemnize his marriage in the Church.

Justin John, a member of Kottayam Knanaya Archdiocese in the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church filed the petition against Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt and Father Sijo Stephan, the parish priest of St. Anne’s Church, in the Kerala High Court last Friday. John alleged that the Bishop and the parish priest have violated an earlier high court order by denying him mandatory marriage permission.

Justin John and Vijimol Shaji pose for photographs after their traditional marriage ceremony at St. Francis Xavier’s Church in Kottody village in southern Kerala state on May 18. They were denied sacramental marriage following the endogamy practice of the Kottayam Knanaya Archdiocese. (Photo: supplied)

John’s marriage with Vijimol Shaji from Tellicherry Archdiocese was fixed for May 18. But John’s parish priest refused to issue the mandatory marriage permission, forcing the couple to marry in front of a closed church by garlanding each other in presence of guests.

The archdiocese follows centuries-old practice of endogamy and bans marrying outside the close-knit Knanaya community. A civil court declared the practice illegal in April 2021.

Catholic bishops in Sri Lanka issued a statement on Tuesday, urging the government to address the economic woes of citizens as prices of essential items have skyrocketed in the crisis-hit nation.

The statement said the economic condition has worsened, forcing children to go to school without proper nutrition, proper clothing and the exercise books and school stationery they need. Bishops noted that parents are unable to fulfill the educational needs of their children.

A vendor arranges vegetables at a market in Colombo on July 4. There is no price control for essential goods in the market and many people are on the verge of starvation in bankrupt Sri Lanka, say Catholic bishops. (Photo: AFP)

Reports say millions of Sri Lankans are on the verge of starvation while the government fails to control price of essential goods in the market. There is a severe shortage of medicines in hospitals and many people are unable to meet their health needs.

Charity organization Save the Children said that half of the families in the country of 22 million are forced to cut the amount they spend on their children’s food due to economic hardships.

Bangladeshi protesters marched Wednesday demanding information on hundreds of people who disappeared during the nearly 15-year tenure of ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Supporters of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its allies joined families of those missing to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, many with black gags over their mouths.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists form a human chain to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, along a street in Dhaka on Aug. 30. (Photo: AFP)

The government denies the allegations of disappearances and extrajudicial killings, saying some of those reported missing drowned in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe.

Human Rights Watch reported that security forces have committed "over 600 enforced disappearances" since Hasina came to power in 2009, and nearly 100 remain missing. The group said the others were later released, produced in court, or reported to have "died during an armed exchange with security forces."

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conference has urged his country’s bishops to lead people towards peace in war-torn Myanmar. Bo made the call during the episcopal ordination of Bishop Henry Eikhlein of Pathein in St. Peter’s Cathedral in the Irrawaddy division of southern Myanmar last Friday.