News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Church move for sainthood of Filipino teen hailed

13-year-old Niña Ruiz-Abad was known for her strong devotion to the Eucharist and Virgin Mary before her death in 1993

Church move for sainthood of Filipino teen hailed

Catholic Church in the Philippines is pushing for sainthood of 13-year-old Niña Ruiz-Abad who died in 1993 for her piety and strong devotion to the Eucharist and Mother Mary. (Photo: CBCP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 26, 2023 04:12 AM GMT

Updated: August 26, 2023 04:36 AM GMT

Filipino Catholics have welcomed a church move for sainthood of a 13-year-old girl three decades after her death from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an incurable heart disease.

The Diocese of Laoag in northern Philippines has recently issued an edict inviting testimonies from people to proceed with the cause of canonization of Niña Ruiz-Abad for her piety and devotion to Mary.

The edict was in response to a petition from the “God First Association,” which called for the opening of Abad’s cause for sainthood, CBCP News of the national bishops’ conference reported on Aug. 21.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Abad spent half of her life in Laoag before her death in 1993 and was buried there.

Laoag Bishop Renato Mayugba who issued the edict on Aug. 16 said that the diocese has already received testimonies from Abad’s classmates and teachers. 

“I gained interest in Niña’s life when I heard testimony about her holiness not only from his relatives and friends but also from her former parish priests. I also read a book about her entitled GOD FIRST,” Laoag Bishop Renato Mayugba told UCA News.

Mayugba said it is time for the Catholic-majority country to have a modern-day saint who is not a clergyman nor a member of a religious congregation. 

“When we think of sainthood, we think that it is only for priests, bishops, or sisters… but no, Niña taught us that holiness is a calling for all, especially to the youth. We are called to be saints,” Mayugba said.

The process of sainthood normally begins where the candidate dies but Mayugba said he requested for the authority from the Diocese of Novaliches in Quezon City to conduct the investigation. Abad died in Quezon City. 

Local Catholics as well as her former teachers and classmates have welcomed the push for her sainthood.

“I still remember when she was in her elementary grade here in Laoag. She always told me ‘God first.’ Before every examination or recitation, she would always pray. Before anything that she does, she will always pray first,” teacher Eliza Samson, told UCA News.

Samson remembered she carried a folder full of novenas and religious icons in class.

“She distributed them [religious icons] to her teachers and classmates. She would give rosaries and stickers of gospel verses to her classmates… proof of her deep devotion to God and to Mama Mary,” Samson added.

Abad’s lawyer-parents moved to Manila from Ilocos province in 1993 where she died in the same year. She was diagnosed with the heart disease at the age of 10. 

“We all knew she was suffering from a disease, but she never showed it. She lived a life of prayer and peace,” Belen Sulit, her teacher at Holy Spirit School in Quezon City, told UCA News. 

Sulit said Abad was a bright yet humble student. 

“I was her Filipino teacher. She got good perfect grades in my exams and recitations. She was well-loved by many, especially her classmates. She was intelligent but very unassuming,” Sulit added.

Her classmates also recalled how she encouraged them to pray in the chapel and attend Masses.

“She was sick, but she was always friendly to us. Because of her, everyone was reminded to pray before class, even before playing at the field we were reminded – God first,” said Bianca Manlapaz, a former classmate. 

Her friend Maria Lagud also recalled her prayerfulness. 

“If she’s not in the classroom or playing field, she’s inside the chapel. She used to wear a rosary around her neck. She was not ashamed for people to see it. It was a testament to her relationship with the Blessed Mother,” Lagud told UCA news.

In an earlier statement, CBCP said that the Diocese of Laoag will present the gathered information to the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

After a successful verification, the Vatican will issue the “Decree of Validity” in order to authorize the writing of a “Positio” or the official report to the dicastery.

Catholic Church follows a three-tier sainthood process. A candidate is first declared “Servant of God” marking the official beginning of the canonization procedures.

Then the candidate is declared “Venerable,” “Blessed” and then “Saint” by the pope.

If not a martyr, two miracles through the intercession of the candidate are required for sainthood.

The Philippines has produced two saints -- St. Lorenzo Ruiz and St. Pedro Calungsod, who were canonized in 1987 and 2012 respectively.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

US court urged to consider Catholic sidewalk counselor's appeal US court urged to consider Catholic sidewalk counselor's appeal
Pakistani Christians protest at UN headquarters Pakistani Christians protest at UN headquarters
Adoration awakens love for the poor, pope says Adoration awakens love for the poor, pope says
Rohingya in Bangladesh mark six years since exodus Rohingya in Bangladesh mark six years since exodus
Church move for sainthood of Filipino teen hailed Church move for sainthood of Filipino teen hailed
Long road to recovery for Christians in Pakistan’s Jaranwala Long road to recovery for Christians in Pakistan’s Jaranwala
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Daegu

Archdiocese of Daegu

In a land area of 9,129 square kilometers, the Daegu archdiocesan territory includes Daegu Metropolitan City, and

Read more
Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Pangkalpinang diocese is based in Pangkalpinang, the provincial capital of Bangka-Belitung. Its territory includes the

Read more
Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu

Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu

The Archdiocese of Kota Kinabalu is located in the "Land Below the Wind," in northern Borneo Island, in the Malaysian

Read more
Diocese of Kurunegala

Diocese of Kurunegala

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 4,812.8 square kilometers and includes Kurunegala in North Western

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.