News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Church urges Sri Lankan prez to address economic woes

Bishops' body says people are on the verge of starvation as prices surge, unable to meet health needs due to medicine shortages

Church urges Sri Lankan prez to address economic woes

A vendor arranges vegetables at a market in Colombo on July 4. There is no price control for essential goods in the market and many people are on the verge of starvation in bankrupt Sri Lanka, say Catholic bishops. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 30, 2023 10:42 AM GMT

Updated: August 30, 2023 11:07 AM GMT

The Sri Lankan Church has urged the government to address the economic woes of citizens as prices of essential items have skyrocketed in the bankrupt island nation.

"Children come to school without proper nutrition, proper clothing and the exercise books and school stationery they need. Parents are unable to fulfill the educational needs of their children," the Catholic Bishops' Conference in Sri Lanka (CBCSL) said in a statement.

The statement signed by CBCSL President Bishop Harold Anthony Perera and Secretary General Bishop J. D. Anthony said that the interim government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe does not have a clear path to address the basic needs of people.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"There is no price control for essential goods in the market. Many people are on the verge of starvation," the prelates said on Aug. 29.

There is a severe shortage of medicines in hospitals and many people are unable to meet their health needs, they observed.

Save the Children, a charity organization, said that half of the families in the country of 22 million are forced to cut the amount they spend on their children’s food. 

The school uniform costs at least 2,000 rupees (US$6), almost twice the earlier cost. A pair of school shoes costs around 3,000 rupees, which used to be 1,000 rupees earlier, and a box of 12 colored pencils is now 580 rupees. Their earlier rate was 270 rupees. 

Since late 2021, the Indian Ocean nation has been facing its worst-ever economic crisis due to mounting foreign debt and a lack of foreign reserves to repay them.

After defaulting on its $46 billion debt last April, the import-oriented nation sought help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and secured a $2.9 billion loan in March this year. As a condition, the IMF has suggested tightening public spending and rolling back policies that led to the crisis.  

The government has already hiked income tax and cut power and fuel subsidies, fulfilling some of the conditions. Sri Lanka will get $333 million soon with more funds in the coming months.

"The immediate need should be to promote agriculture and other local products for the livelihood of the people. It is shocking to hear that many food items such as rice, eggs and coconut oil are imported, although they can be produced in the country," the prelates said.

They said if the local farmers are given incentives, the same products could be produced in the country.

On Aug. 29, the cabinet approved the import of 92.1 million eggs, costing around $55 million, from neighboring India in the next three months to stabilize the prices of eggs in the local market.

According to the National Animal Producers’ Association, nearly 11,000 egg farms have been closed during the past nine months due to the increase in the prices of mother animals as well as feed and medicines.

The island nation is currently headed by the interim government after former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee the country after angry protesters demanded his resignation last year in the wake of the severe economic crisis.

Civil society organizations are urging the government to hold elections as soon as possible.

Stand for Democracy said postponing the elections is a violation of the sovereign rights of citizens.

"There are currently no elected representatives of the people at the local government and provincial level, and these institutions are controlled by a group of unelected officials who are controlled by a centralized executive," Stand for Democracy said on Aug. 29.

Interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that no local elections would be held until the country's economy is on the right track.

"We must create a society where democracy is truly manifested, such as securing the independence of the judiciary, free and fair elections, and securing people's participation in political life," said the bishops.

In the statement, the prelates asked political leadership to become instruments of social revival and safeguard the dignity and rights of all sections of society.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The pain of the passing of an Indian poet The pain of the passing of an Indian poet
Hong Kong tutor accused of child sexual abuse Hong Kong tutor accused of child sexual abuse
Children shun school after Pakistan anti-Christian violence Children shun school after Pakistan anti-Christian violence
Indian Church leaders stress 'life' as hate crimes rise Indian Church leaders stress 'life' as hate crimes rise
Church urges Sri Lankan prez to address economic woes Church urges Sri Lankan prez to address economic woes
Malaysian education sinks deeper into Islamization Malaysian education sinks deeper into Islamization
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bellary

Diocese of Bellary

In a land area of 41,217 square kilometers, the diocese of Bellary includes three revenue districts of Bellary, Raichur

Read more
Diocese of Nakhon Ratchasima

Diocese of Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Ratchasima diocese was created on Dec. 18, 1965, and covers an area of 41,148 square kilometres. It comprises

Read more
Diocese of Bijnor

Diocese of Bijnor

With an area of 30, 664 square kilometers, the diocese covers Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh and districts of Pauri,

Read more
Archdiocese of Palo

Archdiocese of Palo

The capital city in the Province of Leyte is Tacloban. Palo as municipality is considered the seat of Catholicism of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.