News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Caritas Vietnam supermarkets benefit people in need

Zero dong mini supermarkets are an innovation in charitable activities

People 'buy' goods at Chan Thien Zero Dong Mini Supermarket at Hai Phong Bishop's House on Aug. 15

People 'buy' goods at Chan Thien Zero Dong Mini Supermarket at Hai Phong Bishop's House on Aug. 15. (Photo: gphaiphong.org)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: August 19, 2022 04:21 AM GMT

Updated: August 19, 2022 05:45 AM GMT

Thousands of people in sticky situations in a northern city have been provided with free basic needs with dignity by a Caritas charity mini supermarket.

On Aug. 15, Caritas in Hai Phong marked the first anniversary of the establishment of the Chan Thien Zero Dong Mini Supermarket at Hai Phong Bishop's House.

“Chan Thien” means “truth and goodness.”

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Present at the celebration were Caritas workers, representatives from local government and charities, and 250 customers.

Father Joseph Nguyen Van Vang, head of Caritas in Hai Phong, said that the mini supermarket was founded last year to offer the bare necessities of life to those adversely affected by tough restrictions on travel to contain the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

Father Vang said although "zero dong" mini supermarkets in other places were closed after the prolonged pandemic was controlled, the mini supermarket run by Caritas in Hai Phong still operates to meet the needs of many poor people.

"The mini supermarket is a channel to promote mutual support and Christian charity"

Noting that love is always creative, he said the zero dong mini supermarkets are an innovation in charitable activities. They not only are convenient for recipients to get what they need but treat them humanely like buyers.

Caritas in Hai Phong said that poor people are given a “gift voucher” worth 200,000 dong (US$9) each and they can buy rice, instant noodles, salt, sugar, fish sauce, oil cooking, and other goods according to their needs from the mini supermarket.

It said so far Caritas in Hai Phong has given 3,710 vouchers to people in need.

Father Vang said to ensure all disadvantaged people are served, Caritas workers also “transport and sell goods” to people in remote areas and a leprosarium.

He said the mini supermarket, which receives donations from local benefactors, tries to generate income to maintain its activities permanently by trading other consumer goods made by religious orders and Catholics.

He said the mini supermarket is a channel to promote mutual support and Christian charity among local people. “It proves that love always has miracles of truth and goodness,” he said.

"Caritas' activities and the supermarket help many people overcome adversities"

During the event, Pham Van Huan, chairman of the Association for Protection of Orphans and Disabled Children in Hai Phong, said: “Caritas' activities and the supermarket help many people overcome adversities and leave no one behind.”

Nguyen Thi Thanh Van, head of the Fatherland Front Committee of Hong Bang district, recognized the great contributions of local Caritas workers in the fight against poverty.

She called on Caritas workers to continue their charitable activities to alleviate people's poverty.

After the ceremony, 190 poor people and 60 orphans were given vouchers to buy goods from the mini supermarket.

An old woman from Phan Boi Chau Ward said she is happy to buy goods here.

The woman, who has suffered tuberculosis for three years, said "I am so miserable and sometimes want to die to end my suffering. My children abuse illegal drugs, get drunk and divorced."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church appeals donors to help displaced in Myanmar Church appeals donors to help displaced in Myanmar
570 priests and nuns succumbed to Covid-19 in India 570 priests and nuns succumbed to Covid-19 in India
SIGNIS World Congress stresses media role in conflict resolutions SIGNIS World Congress stresses media role in conflict resolutions
What does a charter draft by sadhus reveal about new India? What does a charter draft by sadhus reveal about new India?
Filipino nuns deplore ‘terror financing’ charge Filipino nuns deplore ‘terror financing’ charge
Mixed reactions in Sri Lanka to likely return of Rajapaksa Mixed reactions in Sri Lanka to likely return of Rajapaksa
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Putins apocalyptic goals

Putin’s apocalyptic goals

A mission to "end history" as we’ve known it

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.