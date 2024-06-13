News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Cardinal supports pro-Hindu coalition govt in southern Indian state

The new coalition in Andhra Pradesh state includes the pro-Hindu BJP, whose presence worries minority communities
Cardinal Anthony Poola.

Cardinal Anthony Poola. (Photo: archdioceseofhyderabad.org)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 13, 2024 11:14 AM GMT
Updated: June 13, 2024 12:30 PM GMT

Indian Cardinal Anthony Poola has pledged the Christian community's support for the new government in southern Andhra Pradesh state that unseated a Christian-led government in the recently concluded polls.

N. Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as state chief minister on June 12 for the fourth time. He heads a coalition government comprising his Telugu Desam Party (TDP), regional Jana Sena party, and the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a letter to the new chief minister, Cardinal Poola assured “support of the Catholic Church and the Christian community” to make the state “inclusive and sustainable.” 

The 62-year-old cardinal, archbishop of Hyderabad in the neighboring Telangana state, also promised "prayers for prosperity, peace and harmony in Andhra Pradesh.” He was made a cardinal in 2022.

His Telangana state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.   

The cardinal heads the regional Telugu Catholic Bishops’ Council, which includes all the Catholic bishops of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Telugu is the official language of both the states.

“We hope the alliance partners will keep a check on the BJP,” said Father Anthony Thumma, advisor to the Telugu Federation of Churches.

Nadu's alliance came to power after defeating the YSR Congress, a regional party headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy, a member of the Church of South India. He led the state government for five years and kept friendly terms with the BJP.

When election results were declared on June 4, the TDP-BJP alliance bagged 164 seats in the 175-member state legislative house.

Both Naidu and Reddy "always worked for the welfare of the people, especially for minorities in the state,” said Father Thumma, also secretary of the Indian bishops' Office of Dialogue and Ecumenism.

Christian leaders say the presence of the BJP in government continues to be a worry as Hindu groups supporting it are blamed for violence against religious minorities such as Christians and Muslims across India.

“Our concern is the presence of the BJP, which has a divisive and communal agenda,” said a Church leader from the state.

Hindus make up close to 90 percent of the state’s 54 million people. While Muslims form 9 percent Christians are little above 1 percent.

CHHOTEBHAI
Why do these prelates jump the gun everytime.
