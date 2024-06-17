Japan’s new, tighter immigration law is a proactive step

Japan's recent amendments to its immigration laws, which limit the number of times foreign nationals can apply for asylum, represent a significant step towards refining the country's asylum process.

Under the revised Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, individuals who have submitted three or more asylum applications without reasonable grounds may now face deportation.

This shift from the previous policy, which prevented deportation while refugee status applications were being processed, aims to address specific challenges and improve the overall efficiency of Japan's immigration system.

One of the primary benefits of the new law is its potential to deter the misuse of the asylum process. It is widely recognized that some individuals exploit the system by repeatedly making asylum claims to delay deportation and extend their stay in Japan.

In my interviews, I have encountered individuals who have extended their asylum applications four times, following the advice of public lawyers provided for them.

By limiting the number of applications and introducing stricter criteria for review, the revised law helps to ensure that the asylum process is not abused and that resources are allocated to those with legitimate claims.

This change promotes the integrity and credibility of Japan's asylum system, making it more robust and fairer.

The law also introduces a more structured approach to handling asylum applications, which can lead to faster and more efficient processing. With fewer frivolous claims clogging the system, immigration authorities can focus on thoroughly evaluating genuine applications.

This improvement in efficiency can reduce the backlog of cases and shorten the waiting time for applicants, providing quicker resolutions for those in need of protection. A streamlined process benefits both the applicants and the authorities, fostering a more effective and responsive asylum system.

Moreover, the new legislation includes provisions that allow asylum seekers to reside outside immigration facilities under the supervision of family members or supporters. This humane approach reduces the need for detention and enables asylum seekers to live in more dignified and comfortable conditions while their applications are being processed.

By involving family members and supporters in the supervision process, the law also fosters a sense of community and support for asylum seekers, helping them integrate better into society during their wait.

The Japanese bishops, through their Commission for Migrants, Refugees, and People on the Move, have been actively advocating for the rights and protection of these individuals for many years.

Although the bishops' direct involvement in the legislative process has been limited, they continue to influence public opinion and policy through advocacy and support for humane treatment of migrants and asylum seekers. This reflects their commitment to social justice and the teachings of the Church on caring for vulnerable populations.

Another positive aspect of the revised law is its alignment with Japan's efforts to maintain social order and public safety.

By deporting individuals who submit multiple unfounded asylum applications, the country can address security concerns related to illegal stay and unauthorized employment. This move ensures that the asylum system is not exploited by those seeking to bypass regular immigration channels, thereby upholding the rule of law and public trust in the immigration process.

It is known that many illegal immigrants engage in work to sustain themselves, often in low-wage or unregulated sectors. The Japanese Ministry of Justice estimates that there are thousands of such illegal workers. In 2022, about 6,400 cases were detected in Japan.

Japan's approach to asylum has also seen progressive changes in recent years.

In 2023, the country granted refugee status to 303 individuals — a record number — demonstrating its commitment to protecting those in genuine need. The revised law builds on this commitment by enhancing the credibility of the asylum process and ensuring that those granted refugee status have their claims thoroughly vetted and substantiated.

Additionally, the changes come at a time when the number of asylum seekers in Japan has been increasing. In 2023, a total of 13,823 people sought asylum, marking the second-highest number on record.

The majority were from Myanmar, particularly the Rohingya, fleeing ethnic persecution by the military junta. Significant numbers also came from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, and from Syria due to ongoing conflict.

As the country gradually lifted its Covid-19 border controls, this influx highlighted the need for a more efficient and effective asylum process. Although Japan's acceptance rate of asylum seekers may still lag behind other developed nations, the new law represents a proactive step towards improving its immigration system.

By curbing the misuse of the asylum process and focusing on genuine claims, Japan can work towards increasing its acceptance rate and providing protection to more individuals actually in need.

In the end, these reforms not only benefit genuine asylum seekers by providing quicker and more thorough evaluations but also uphold social order and public trust which is what the Japanese care about the most.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.