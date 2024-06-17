Church slams attack on Indian Catholic parish

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) has condemned a recent attack on a presbytery of a parish Church in eastern Odisha state that left two priests injured and valuables including cash looted by miscreants.

In a statement issued on June 17, the CBCI said it deplores the heinous robbery attack on Jhorabahal Parish under Rourkela diocese in Odisha.

It called for “appropriate inquiry and action against the perpetrators” and appealed the federal government “to look into such incidents and direct all the State Governments to ensure the security of the Christian minority community.”

The reaction came after the diocese reported the robbery in Jhorabahal parish in the early hours of June 15.

About 15 unknown black-masked miscreants entered the presbytery and attacked priests Nerial Bilung, 72, and Alois Xalxo, 52, seriously injured them and looted valuables including mobile phones and cash worth 300,000 rupees (US$3,591), Bishop Kishore Kumar Kujur of Rourkela told UCA News on June 17.

The priests are out of danger after treatment and the Church has filed a police complaint on June 16, said the tribal Oraon bishop.

“It is too early to say who has done it because we have been facing such kinds of incidents for the past year. This is the fifth incident we have witnessed. In all the cases the priests were severely beaten and money and other valuable articles were looted,” the prelate said.

He said the nature of the attack casts doubt on whether it was just a robbery.

He alleged that the priests were brutally assaulted with iron rods, crowbars, and hockey sticks among other things, and they were tied with ropes and their mouths gagged with tape.

The attackers even threatened to hack them with knives. They left after ransacking the building for about one hour.

The priests lay on the ground for hours before one of them managed to untie his hands and rushed to the nearby nunnery to seek help, Kujur said.

Odisha is among Indian states where Christians face a high level of persecution from Hindu hardline groups who routinely accuse them of illegal religious conversion. The state’s stringent anti-conversion law criminalizes forced or coerced conversion.

In 2008, Odisha’s Kandhamal district witnessed deadly anti-Christian violence that left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of Churches and Christian homes attacked and destroyed.

Local Christians continue to face various forms of persecution in Odisha, rights groups say.

In recent years, Christian missions have been targeted as well.

On April 10, a gang of robbers reportedly attacked priests at a Bagdehi mission station in Jharsuguda district, and also the staff quarters nearby.

The robbers held the priests and staff at gunpoint and looted 100,000 rupees and valuables including mobile phones and ornaments.