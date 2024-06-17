News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indian bishops delighted as Modi invites pope to India

Indian prime minister met Pope Francis on the sidelines of G7 summit in Italy
Pope Francis greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a working session on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Energy, Africa-Mediterranean at the Borgo Egnazia resort during the G7 Summit in Savelletri near Bari, Italy, on June 14.

Pope Francis greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a working session on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Energy, Africa-Mediterranean at the Borgo Egnazia resort during the G7 Summit in Savelletri near Bari, Italy, on June 14. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 17, 2024 11:07 AM GMT
Updated: June 17, 2024 11:34 AM GMT

Catholic bishops in India expressed “immense joy and satisfaction” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced he had invited Pope Francis to visit the country for the second time.

Modi met the pope on the sidelines of the G7 summit, held June 13-15 in Apulia, Italy.

“Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India,” Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 14.

Modi also shared photos of him embracing the wheelchair-bound pope and holding his hand while exchanging pleasantries.

In October 2021, Modi visited the pope in the Vatican and invited him to India.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) issued a statement on June 14 expressing “immense joy and satisfaction at the historic meeting" between Modi and the pope.

“This momentous occasion marks a significant chapter in the relationship between the world's largest democracy and the global spiritual leadership of the Catholic Church,” it said.

The bishops expressed hope that their meeting was meaningful and constructive, paving the way for enhanced understanding and cooperation.

The statement said the bishops were delighted that Modi invited the pope as it would enhance “dialogue and mutual respect.”

“The Catholic Church in India eagerly anticipates the visit of Pope Francis and looks forward to extending a warm and heartfelt welcome,” the statement said.

The bishops stressed the Church's commitment to fostering harmonious relations and constructive dialogue between India's political leadership and religious communities.

“We hope this historic meeting will inspire further efforts towards peace, unity, and the common good,” it added.

Francis is the first pope in the Church's history to attend the G7 summit.

Father Babu Joseph, a former spokesperson of the bishops' conference, hailed the historic presence of the Church's head at the summit in Italy.

“It signals an endorsement from the most powerful political leaders of the world that the world order predominantly governed by economic strength also requires a strong moral consciousness to bring about a more just and equitable society,” he told UCA News on June 17.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of Goa, a former Portuguese colony, expressed the hope that the pope would visit his tiny coastal state when visiting India.

Sawant's state in western India is considered a Catholic stronghold as some 27 percent of its 1.5 million people are Christians, most of them Catholics.

Like Modi, Sawant is also a member of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party and heads a coalition government with secular parties in Goa.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of India’s more than 1.4 billion people, nearly 80 percent of them Hindus.

AUGUSTINE
Don't take Modi, an incarnation of duplicity, seriously. With a waning popularity, he needs new masks. Raise questions about his antiminority actions, Babri Masjid, fascist governance, anticonversion laws, Manipur, human rights violations, commitment to the Constitution and rule of law, etc.
Reply
