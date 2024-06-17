Pakistan police accused of barring Ahmadis from Eid rituals

A Muslim movement, officially declared non-Muslim in Pakistan, has accused police of acting under pressure from Islamic hardliners to arrest some of their members and take away animals meant for sacrifice during the Islamic feast of Eid-al-Adha.

Eight Ahmadiyya sect members, also known as Ahmadis, were arrested by police in Sialkot and Gujranwala districts of Punjab province on June 16, a day before the Islamic festival of sacrifice, according to Rabwah, a community welfare group.

“In Pakistan in general and almost every district in Punjab, Ahmadis are being harassed by evil elements as well as law enforcement officials. Stopping patriotic Pakistani Ahmadis from worshiping is a grave violation of human rights,” the group said in a press release on June 17.

The arrest came after a leader of a radical political party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, threatened to kill Ahmadi people if they engaged in ritual sacrifice in Jehlum, Punjab province.

The party also demonstrated in front of the district's Ahmadi place of worship.

In addition, the police in the Faisalabad district forcibly entered the house of an Ahmadi and forced him to sell a goat worth 50,000 rupees (US$179.60) to the extremists for half the money and took some 6,000 rupees for themselves, the group said.

Ahmadiyya is a 19th-century Islamic messianic movement that originated in British India. Hardliners among Sunni Muslims in Pakistan and other Muslim-majority countries view Ahmadis as heretics as the movement does not recognize Muhammad as the final prophet of Islam.

Pakistan is home to about half a million Ahmadis. In 1974, the state officially declared them non-Muslims, leading to extremists increasingly abusing and attacking them.

About 96 percent of Pakistan’s population are Muslims, mostly Sunnis.

Dozens of Ahmadis have been killed, and many Ahmadi homes, businesses, worship places, and graveyards have been attacked, looted, and destroyed in the past decades.

In 2022, the Supreme Court of Pakistan delivered a verdict that said Ahmadis have the right to practice their faith “within the four walls” of their place of worship.

Ahmadiyya community leader Amir Mahmood said three Ahmadis detained in Chakwal district of Punjab province over complaints of sacrificial ritual, were released last week.

“We are not sure what will happen today because the information that’s coming is not good,” he told UCA News.

“The incidents of violation of human rights of Ahmadis by the extremist elements and their support police using the holy name of religion are unappetizing. It is imperative that mischievous biased thinking be rejected.”

Ahmadiyya group Rabwah reported last year that 23 police complaints were filed in 2023 to stop animal slaughter by the community member that year.

The complaints resulted in six cases against 23 Ahmadis and seven were arrested, the report said.

Last year, Punjab Police harassed Ahmadis at 89 places and urged them not to sacrifice animals. "Ahmadis were barred from offering Eid prayer at four places,” it stated.

Christian rights activist Nasir William said Ahmadis routinely face harassment and charges of blasphemy from conservatives.

This year, three Ahmadis have been accused of committing blasphemy, he claimed.