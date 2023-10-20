Bangladeshi Hindus edgy as they welcome demon slaying goddess

Catholic Church leaders have welcomed a verdict by India’s Supreme Court declining to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages. The top court on Tuesday refused to legalize same-sex marriages but stated the country had a duty to acknowledge lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer relationships and to protect them from discrimination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government opposed the bunch of petitions seeking to legalize same-sex partnerships in the five years since the Supreme Court struck down colonial-era laws banning gay sex.

An Indian same-sex couple walks outside their home with their adopted children in Bengaluru on Feb. 11. The Supreme Court on Oct. 17 declined to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages, leaving it to the parliament and state legislatures to create such institutions and grant them legal validation. (Photo: AFP)

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council spokesperson issued a statement favouring court order terming it as “most appropriate”. “The church does not recognize such unions” because the church teaches the union of marriage is between a man and a woman, he further stated.

Lawyers for several same-sex couples urged the court earlier this year to grant their relationships full legal recognition, but the five-member bench ruled that extending marriage equality was a parliamentary decision. A Pew survey in June suggested 53 percent of Indian adults favored same-sex marriage while 43 percent opposed it.

The Sri Lankan Catholic Church and rights groups have joined media organizations and political parties to challenge the legality of the government’s “online safety bill” listed for debate in the parliament.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith filed a petition in the Supreme Court pointing certain clauses in the draft law seriously curtail freedom of speech and fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution.

In this photo illustration taken on June 20, 2021, a user checks out a social media post on his laptop in Colombo after Sri Lanka's military launched an investigation after social media posts showed soldiers humiliating minority Muslims by forcing them to kneel on the streets during Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown. (Photo: AFP)

The bill reportedly proposes to compel social media platforms to divulge the identities of anonymous users who post information that government regulators consider to be "false" or “offensive.” It stipulates a five-year prison sentence for social media users and a 10 million rupee or 31,000 US dollars fine on social media platforms for non-compliance.

Rights groups have called it “a wholesale effort” to stifle criticism of the beleaguered government that has been under fire for failing to tackle the worst economic crisis and ongoing rights abuses. Cardinal Ranjith urged the Supreme Court to order a referendum on the issue and ensure the bill cannot be approved by parliament without a two-thirds majority vote.

Nearly two months after 22 churches and 91 Christian houses were burned down; the Christian neighborhood in Jaranwala of Pakistan’s Punjab province has witnessed a mass wedding ceremony of 11 Christian couples.

Catholic bishops blessed couples at the inter-faith ceremony last Friday. Gifts including furniture and household items were exchanged and jubilant grooms performed Punjabi cultural dance accompanied by the beating of the traditional drum. The event came weeks after a Muslim mob attacked Jaranwala over the alleged desecration of the Quran.

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw blesses a couple at a mass wedding ceremony on Oct. 13 in Jaranwala in Pakistan’s Punjab province, nearly two months after an anti-Christian riot destroyed 91 Christian houses. (Photo: Catholic TV Pakistan)

Families of the brides thanked the organizers for the much needed support. Mass weddings are common among Pakistan’s poor due to their inability to pay dowry, the money or jewelry grooms demand from the bride's family.

Muslim charity, Allah Waly Trust, served food for 1,400 guests, while Christian Business Fellowship Pakistan arranged the dowry for 11 Christian brides for the latest mass wedding.

A lawmaker in the Philippines has proposed granting tax exemption to public school teachers as a non-wage benefit to attract more qualified teachers in the education sector.

In a press statement on Tuesday, legislator Rufus Rodriguez asked the government to adequately compensate public school teachers because they are among the lowest-paid government employees. According to the Asian Labor Review journal, out of 847,467 public school teachers in the Philippines, 93.3 percent get less than a livable wage.

A teacher guides her students before a nationwide earthquake drill at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE/AFP)

The journal reported that public school teachers of the lowest rank, which accounts for 52.7 percent of the teaching population, receive up to 26,733 pesos or 472 US dollars monthly salary.

On the contrary, a Filipino household with five members requires around 21 US dollars to cover their daily expenses while a public schoolteacher receives around 15 US dollars per day. The proposed bill will provide tax exemptions to teachers on multiple levels.

Catholic Church leaders have called on Indonesian government to ensure safe and dignified return of thousands of people displaced by conflict in the Christian-majority Papua region.