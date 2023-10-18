News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine lawmaker proposes tax exemption for teachers

Public school teachers are among the lowest-paid government workers, says legislator Rufus Rodriguez

Philippine lawmaker proposes tax exemption for teachers

A teacher guides her students before a nationwide earthquake drill at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 18, 2023 11:06 AM GMT

Updated: October 18, 2023 11:48 AM GMT

A lawmaker in the Philippines has proposed granting a tax exemption to public school teachers as a non-wage benefit to attract more qualified teachers in the education sector where many are allegedly paid non-livable wages.

In a press statement issued on Oct. 17, Cagayan de Oro City legislator Rufus Rodriguez said that the government must adequately compensate teachers, the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

To attract more qualified teachers “the government must provide compensation and benefits, whether monetary or otherwise, commensurate to the work they perform and the contribution they make to society,” Rodriguez said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

According to the Asian Labor Review (ALR) journal, out of 847,467 public school teachers in the Philippines, 93.3 percent (790,687) are in positions that pay a lot less than a livable wage in 2023.

Rodriguez pointed out that teachers were among “the lowest-paid government workers despite the importance of their work,” PNA reported.

According to the ALR journal, public school teachers of the lowest rank, which accounts for 52.7 percent of the teaching population, receive up to 26,733 pesos (US$472) monthly salary.

To put the dire situation into perspective, a Filipino household with five members requires around 1,145 pesos (US$21) to cover their daily expenses. A teacher receives around 890 pesos (US$15) per day based on the journal’s estimates.

According to the Philippine law, the entry-level salary in the public education sector is Salary Grade 11, or 27,000 pesos for Step 1. This salary grade pays up to 29,075 pesos (Step 8), depending on the holder’s length of service.

According to data from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the teacher-to-student ratio is 1:29 in the elementary level, 1:25 in high school, and 1:29 in senior high school in the Philippines which further contributes to the difficulties faced by the teachers.

"This highlights the difficulties our teachers face in providing quality education to our students,” Rodriguez said.

The ALR journal noted the situation is further complicated by the government withholding financial support for classroom materials, transportation, clothing, and other miscellaneous expenses from educators.

“Public school teachers even shell out money from their own pockets to provide textbooks and other learning tools for their indigent students,” the journal noted.

About 57.9 percent of the Philippines’ teachers had unpaid debt totaling 301 billion pesos (US$53 million) in 2016, which jumped to 319 billion pesos (US$56.2 million) in 2018.

Reportedly, this growth in debt is due to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law imposed by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Rodriguez pointed out that the proposed bill titled House Bill 9106 if enacted will provide tax exemptions to teachers on multiple levels.

“All salaries, wages, allowances, and benefits granted to public school teachers, including those in state colleges and universities at all levels, shall be exempted from the withholding taxes as provided for by pertinent laws, rules, and regulations on withholding taxes,” Rodriguez said.

The bill also provides that “all laws, decrees, executive orders, letters of instruction, letters of implementation, rules, and regulations, and other issuances inconsistent with any provision of this Act are hereby repealed, modified, superseded, or amended accordingly,” Rodriguez added.

In addition to their monthly compensation, all government personnel are entitled to mid-year pay equivalent to a one-month salary and a year-end bonus, which is also equivalent to a one-month salary, plus a 5,000 pesos (US$88) cash gift, as per the new bill.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Arab world blames Israel for deadly strike on Gaza hospital Arab world blames Israel for deadly strike on Gaza hospital
Japan’s anime studio employs mentally ill, breaks stereotypes Japan’s anime studio employs mentally ill, breaks stereotypes
Indian Church rushes to help flood-affected in Sikkim Indian Church rushes to help flood-affected in Sikkim
Philippine lawmaker proposes tax exemption for teachers Philippine lawmaker proposes tax exemption for teachers
Philippine prez suspends wealth fund formation Philippine prez suspends wealth fund formation
Pope appeals to avoid Gaza 'humanitarian catastrophe' Pope appeals to avoid Gaza 'humanitarian catastrophe'
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Leshan

Diocese of Leshan

In a land area of approximately 163,905 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Leshan, Emeishan and Ya'an

Read more
Diocese of Daltonganj

Diocese of Daltonganj

In a land area of 12,950 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Palamau, Garhwa and

Read more
Diocese of Nanyang

Diocese of Nanyang

Nanyang Diocese covers Nanyang city, 2 districts and 11 counties in Henan province. Nanyang, a prefecture-level city,

Read more
Diocese of Dindigul

Diocese of Dindigul

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 6,266 square kilometers and covers civil district of Dindigul.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.