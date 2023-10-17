News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan’s Unification Church slams dissolution move

The government move is completely out of line and amounts to death penalty, church leaders say

Japan’s Unification Church slams dissolution move

The logo of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU), known as the Unification Church, is seen at the entrance of its Japan branch headquarters in Tokyo on Oct. 13. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 17, 2023 11:58 AM GMT

Updated: October 17, 2023 11:59 AM GMT

Japan’s controversial Unification Church has criticized the government asking a court to de-recognize the church as a religious corporation and called the move “death penalty.”

During a press conference on Oct. 16 at Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, the church officials alleged the move by Fumio Kishida government was “completely out of line” as it violates the church's rights as a religious entity, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

Nobuya Fukumoto, a lawyer for the church, alleged that the government’s interpretation of the Religious Corporations Law was flawed.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The biggest point of contention lies in the government’s interpretation of dissolution requirements stipulated in the Religious Corporations Law,” Fukumoto said.

Along with Nobuo Okamura, head of the legal affairs bureau of the church, Fukumoto reiterated the church's stand that no dubious financial practices had occurred, and it would “fully challenge” the government’s allegations.

The church’s reaction came after Japan’s education ministry on Oct. 13, submitted a request at the Tokyo District Court seeking the dissolution of the church and removal of its approval as a religious corporation.

Officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, the religious group was founded in South Korea in 1954 by Sun Myung Moon.

The church, whose members are colloquially known as "Moonies," rose to global prominence in the 1970s and '80s.

Japan’s Religious Corporations Law says a court can issue a dissolution order if a religious corporation commits an “act in violation of laws and regulations that is clearly recognized as being substantially detrimental to public welfare.”

The church has been accused of pressuring its followers into making hefty donations, and its members have been blamed for child neglect.

Reports say that these large donations resulted in misery for the families of the church members.

The church came under heavy scrutiny after Tetsuya Yamagami shot and killed Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 8 last year.

Yamagami reportedly told the investigators that he targeted Abe for his ties to the church. He also alleged that he and his family faced economic hardships after his mother made hefty donations to the church that bankrupted the family.

The assassination also exposed conservative Japanese politicians’ ties with the church, leading to the resignation of four ministers of the Kishida government.

The government's decision to seek to disband the church was based on testimony from former church followers who made donations. Court rulings in civil lawsuits also ordered damage payments to the organization, reports say.

Okamura categorically denied the government’s allegations that followers continued to be harmed through hefty donations after the organization issued a compliance declaration in 2009.

“The fact that complaints have decreased by 90 percent is based on data. We cannot respond to (the government’s claim) as there are no specific documents,” Okamura said.

Okamura also denied allegations that the church had issued a manual on collecting donations, indicating a systemic approach to gaining funds.

“We have not been able to confirm any manual created by the church,” Okamura said.

Okamura also denied church involvement in the “spiritual sales” and excessive donation activities carried out by the church’s affiliated companies and followers.

“The church is by no means obligated to take responsibility,” Okamura said.

Meanwhile, the National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales as well as victims of the church voiced their fear that the church might transfer all its assets to its headquarters located in South Korea, a possibility which the church denied.

“We are responding to all requests for refunds, including those from collective bargaining by the lawyers’ association,” Okamura said.

Until now, two religious organizations have been handed dissolution orders for violation of religious corporation law.

The Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult responsible for deadly sarin attacks in Tokyo in 1995 and the Myokakuji temple group received dissolution orders over violations of laws and regulations.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan’s Unification Church slams dissolution move Japan’s Unification Church slams dissolution move
India’s top court refuses to legalize same sex marriages India’s top court refuses to legalize same sex marriages
Filipino Catholics urged not to buy ‘naked’ Infant Jesus for luck Filipino Catholics urged not to buy ‘naked’ Infant Jesus for luck
Heavy rains displace homeless in Myanmar Heavy rains displace homeless in Myanmar
Indian Catholic school teacher faces 'conversion' allegation Indian Catholic school teacher faces 'conversion' allegation
Church challenges Sri Lankan draft law to stifle social media Church challenges Sri Lankan draft law to stifle social media
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Tokyo

Archdiocese of Tokyo

In a land area of 7,349 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Tokyo and Chiba

Read more
Diocese of Dumaguete

Diocese of Dumaguete

In a land area of 4,955.9 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Siquijor and Negros

Read more
Diocese of Xichang

Diocese of Xichang

In a land area of approximately 120,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Xichang and

Read more
Diocese of Jalpaiguri

Diocese of Jalpaiguri

After the separation of East Bengal (now Bangladesh) from India, the region of Jalpaiguri was detached from Dinajpur

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.