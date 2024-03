March 01, 2024

Pakistan’s Ahmadi minority again targetted

Protests have erupted in Pakistan after Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isaa ordered the release of a man from the Ahmadi religious sect, considered heretical by hardline Muslim scholars. The Ahmadis — a minority group in Pakistan — have been denied the freedom to profess and promote their religion for decades. We look at the stiff resistance from mainstream Muslims who deny Ahmadis recognition for their faith and identity.