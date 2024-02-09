Church & Society

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
March 29, 2024

Eastern India’s once victimised Christians fear new hostilities from right wing Hindutva factions

The crumbling church walls in Eastern India’s Kandhamal district bears witness to the persecution unleashed on a thriving Christian community by far-right Hindu nationalists. Mobs rampaged through parts of India's eastern state of Odisha after the murder of a Hindu priest and his four followers in 2008. The murder was widely blamed on Christians, and the ensuing revenge rampage left at least 101 people dead. We revisit the trauma they face and the fears they have for the future in a society with an ever increasing religious divide.

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 27, 2024
Farmers in Vietnam face freshwater shortage amidst salinization

Farmers in Vietnam face freshwater shortage amidst salinization

Updated: March 22, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 22, 2024
Tibetans conserve their culture, traditions in hopes of seeing a 'Free Tibet'

Tibetans conserve their culture, traditions in hopes of seeing a 'Free Tibet'

Updated: March 15, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 15, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 08, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 01, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 23, 2024
Iraqi dafs get new beginning after Islamic State oppression

Iraqi dafs get new beginning after Islamic State oppression

Updated: February 16, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 16, 2024
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 13, 2024
Syria’s earthquake orphans recall a year of loss and recovery

Syria’s earthquake orphans recall a year of loss and recovery

Updated: February 09, 2024
Latest News
Vietnam arrests 3 more Khmer Krom Buddhists
March 28, 2024
Indian diocese denies discrimination against elderly couple
March 28, 2024
Indian nun granted bail in student suicide case
March 28, 2024
Filipino group keeps Holy Week tradition alive with faith, emotions
March 28, 2024
Hong Kong pro-democracy party officially closes
March 28, 2024
Scrapping of Easter holiday upsets Indian Christians
March 28, 2024
 
