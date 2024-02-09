Church & Society

March 29, 2024

Eastern India’s once victimised Christians fear new hostilities from right wing Hindutva factions

The crumbling church walls in Eastern India’s Kandhamal district bears witness to the persecution unleashed on a thriving Christian community by far-right Hindu nationalists. Mobs rampaged through parts of India's eastern state of Odisha after the murder of a Hindu priest and his four followers in 2008. The murder was widely blamed on Christians, and the ensuing revenge rampage left at least 101 people dead. We revisit the trauma they face and the fears they have for the future in a society with an ever increasing religious divide.