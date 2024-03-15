Church & Society

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
April 26, 2024

Families of Sri Lanka's 2019 Easter bombing victims wait for truth, justice

April 21 marks a day of sorrow for the Sri Lankan Catholic church. The day marks the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks by Islamist bombers that slaughtered 279 people from the island’s Catholic community. The suicide bomber stormed into St. Anthony's church in the capital Colombo. It was part of a wave of attacks that included three luxury hotels and two other churches in the majority Buddhist nation. We look at the sorrow that still flows through the words, actions, and even the tears of the family members who struggle to accept the irreplaceable loss of their kith and kin.

