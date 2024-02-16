News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Home / Multimedia

Church & Society

April 05, 2024

Bangladesh’s first third gender mosque welcomes outcast community to pray

Transgender hijra people in Bangladesh opened the Muslim-majority country's first mosque for their community early this month, heralding a new era for the much-discriminated group. The humble structure — a single-room shed with walls and a roof clad in tin — is a new community hub for the minority, who have enjoyed greater legal and political recognition in recent years but still suffer from entrenched prejudice. We look at their emotional journey filled with sorrow and joy as they attempt to integrate themselves into a society that still considers them outcasts.

Support UCA News
Support UCA News
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 29, 2024
Eastern India’s once victimised Christians fear new hostilities from right wing Hindutva factions

Eastern India’s once victimised Christians fear new hostilities from right wing Hindutva factions

Updated: March 29, 2024
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 27, 2024
Farmers in Vietnam face freshwater shortage amidst salinization

Farmers in Vietnam face freshwater shortage amidst salinization

Updated: March 22, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 22, 2024
Tibetans conserve their culture, traditions in hopes of seeing a 'Free Tibet'

Tibetans conserve their culture, traditions in hopes of seeing a 'Free Tibet'

Updated: March 15, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 15, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 08, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 01, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 23, 2024
Iraqi dafs get new beginning after Islamic State oppression

Iraqi dafs get new beginning after Islamic State oppression

Updated: February 16, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 16, 2024
donateads_new
Trending Topics
Pope Francis
Bangladesh
Narendra Modi
Bharatiya Janata Party
christians
Taiwan earthquake
hate speech
easter
election in India
Latest News
Sri Lanka’s ex-prez dodges court over Easter attack remarks
April 5, 2024
Holy Week and the worldly path of the Sino-Vatican agreement
April 5, 2024
Nepali Christians face trial under stringent anti-conversion law
April 5, 2024
Catholic Diocese promises to help people in quake-hit Taiwan
April 5, 2024
Indian nuns urge govt to trace missing girl
April 5, 2024
Call for blacklisting Malaysian preacher-politicians
April 5, 2024
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.