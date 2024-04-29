Chinese Christian jailed for distributing Bibles ‘illegally’

A court in China’s Inner Mongolia province sentenced a Protestant Christian to five years imprisonment for alleged illegal sales of Bibles on behalf of a house Church not affiliated with a state-run body, says a report.

The Hohhot Huimin District Court in provincial capital Hohhot found Ban Yanhong guilty of “illegal business operations” for selling Bibles to the local Christian community, says a report in Bitter Winter magazine dated April 29.

Ban is among ten Christians arrested in April 2021 for distributing Bibles among Christians in Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region in northern China.

They denied any wrongdoing saying that they purchased the legally printed Bibles from an organization in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province.

The organization is reportedly not affiliated with the Three-Self Church, a state-sanctioned body tasked with overseeing the affairs of all government-recognized Protestant Churches in the Communist-ruled country.

Their prosecutor argued that Bibles are “legal” and that selling them did not constitute a crime as per Chinese law.

The Christians actually lost money instead of making any profit from sales, the unnamed prosecutor said.

The defendants said their distribution was not for commercial purposes but for evangelism, as they sold Bibles for 75 percent of the price compared to 95 percent of the original cover price, Bitter Winter reported.

Ban Yanhong’s husband Ji Heying alleged that she was considered a key figure of the group, and she remained in detention while others were released on bail.

Nonetheless, the bailed Christians must face court trial until a verdict is delivered, the report said.

Local Christians say the Church drew the ire of the authorities for refusing to register with the Three-Self Church.

China’s Constitution recognizes freedom of religion or belief, and the state considers five organized faiths – Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism, and Protestantism – as legal religions.

However, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) enacted a series of laws and regulations to assert control over religions and religious practices. It has several state-run religious bodies to monitor and control legally recognized religions and religious institutes.

Chinese regulations require all clergy and religious institutes to be registered with the state and all religious activities to be held with prior government permission. Any violation warrants crackdown including harassment, arrest and jailing of religious adherents.

The 2022 International Religious Freedom report from the US State Department ranks China as one of the worst violators of religious freedom in the world.

International Christian group, Open Doors, ranked China 19th among 50 nations globally where it was most difficult to be a Christian in 2023.