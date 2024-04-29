News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

The Face of God, the Face of Humanity

Explore the human face as a window to the soul and encounter with God. Can we see God's face? Journey through religious perspectives on depicting the divine
The Catholic religious icon of Christ Pantocrator located in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

The Catholic religious icon of Christ Pantocrator located in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. (Photo supplied)

Andrea Dall'Asta SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: April 29, 2024 10:17 AM GMT
Updated: April 29, 2024 10:33 AM GMT

The face is a symbol of the person and the privileged place of encounter. Thanks to the face and its expressiveness, one can address another person, establishing a dialogue, entering into communion with him or her, interweaving my life with theirs.

The face demands to be looked at and at the same time desires to observe. Seeing myself in another’s face, I am welcomed in my singularity and individuality; I recognize myself; I hand myself over.

Being seen by the face of the other removes me from the anonymity and hiddenness of being in a group. In the moment in which I am seen, I am in fact chosen by the other, who, by seeing me, brings out his or her interiority and intimacy.

In being face to face I hand myself over to their otherness. To speak of the face is therefore to speak of subjectivity, of interpersonal relationship, of the mystery that one is to oneself and to others.

However, is it possible to “see” the face of God? This question runs through the history of the West. Certainly for those of the Jewish faith, the Torah does not allow images, much less representations of God. 

For Christian believers, however, God chose to be visible. By becoming incarnate in history, taking on a human form in Christ, God can finally be represented. All who have lived with him have seen him, touched and embraced him, spoken to him. God is therefore representable. In the face of that man, we see that of the Father, says John’s Prologue (cf. John 1:18).

The unnameable God has been revealed in a human face, has made himself visible in the humanity of a man. In Jesus the deepest human longing, so often sung by the psalmist, finds fulfillment: “Come, my heart says, seek his face! Your face, Lord, do I seek” (Ps 27:8).

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

No one can depict the face of God except by depicting that face, the face that Jesus assumed, manifesting it to all humanity.

Through the image it is therefore possible to pass on and prolong the experience of the first disciples. In the history of the Christian West and East, the face of Christ would serve as the inspiration for probing the mystery of the human face. We are at the origins of the modern subject.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Antonysamy Savarimuthu of Palayamkottai , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Alberto Sy Uy of Tagbilaran, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Palai , India
Read More...
Bishop
Prelate Bernardino Cruz Cortez of Infanta, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Decades of muzzling academic freedom in Malaysia
Decades of muzzling academic freedom in Malaysia
The Face of God, the Face of Humanity
The Face of God, the Face of Humanity
Cambodian synodal meeting calls for collaboration
Cambodian synodal meeting calls for collaboration
Chinese Christian jailed for distributing Bibles ‘illegally’
Chinese Christian jailed for distributing Bibles ‘illegally’
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.