April 12, 2024

Iraqi Chaldean Catholics resume worship at church desecrated by ISIS

Iraqi Christians celebrated the inauguration of the recently restored 80-year-old Chaldean Catholic Church of Um al-Mauna — "Our Lady of Perpetual Help" in Mosul in northern Iraq, years after jihadists turned it into a religious police office. We look at the hope that they have for a peaceful future as they gather to resume church services.