Voiceless of Asia

March 15, 2024

Tibetans conserve their culture, traditions in hopes of seeing a 'Free Tibet'

The Dalai Lama says he has decades yet to live, but Tibetans who have followed him abroad are bracing for an inevitable future without the 88-year-old Buddhist leader. Many fear Beijing will name a rival successor to cement its grip on a land it sent troops into in the 1950s, insisting Tibet is an integral part of China. Meanwhile, the exiled Tibetans in other countries guard the cultural identity of a homeland most have neither seen nor dared visit, and where they say Beijing is eradicating their heritage. On March 10, 2024, Tibetans marked the 65th anniversary of the 1959 uprising against Chinese forces that led to their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama fleeing into exile, followed by tens of thousands of compatriots. We look at the hope that they hold against a bleak future and their attempts to save what is left of their rich heritage and culture.

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 15, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 08, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 01, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 23, 2024
Iraqi dafs get new beginning after Islamic State oppression

Iraqi dafs get new beginning after Islamic State oppression

Updated: February 16, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 16, 2024
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 13, 2024
Syria’s earthquake orphans recall a year of loss and recovery

Syria’s earthquake orphans recall a year of loss and recovery

Updated: February 09, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 09, 2024
War torn zone is the new ground for job aspiring Indian youths

War torn zone is the new ground for job aspiring Indian youths

Updated: February 02, 2024
Kashmir’s Gulmarg prays for snow to end tourism crisis

Kashmir’s Gulmarg prays for snow to end tourism crisis

Updated: January 26, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 22, 2024
