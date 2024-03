March 22, 2024

Farmers in Vietnam face freshwater shortage amidst salinization

Several farming communities in Vietnam’s Ben Tre province, 130 kilometers south of business hub Ho Chi Minh City, have been struggling with a shortage of fresh water due to prolonged heat wave and saline intrusion, which has been badly affecting their crops and livelihoods. We look at their immense efforts to sustain their crops and their livelihoods.