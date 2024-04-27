News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

British bishops spell out rejection of 'gender identity theory'

Prelates in England and Wales emphasize traditional teachings on human identity and sexuality in Catholic schools, parishes
British bishops spell out rejection of 'gender identity theory'

British Cardinal Vincent Nichols poses in the Sistine Chapel prior sir James MacMillian’s Stabat Mater concert performed by British Choir and live streamed for the first time from the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on April 22, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

Jonathan Luxmoore, OSV News
Published: April 27, 2024 06:20 AM GMT
Updated: April 27, 2024 06:24 AM GMT

Catholic bishops in England and Wales have rejected "gender identity theory," reminding Catholic schools and parishes to uphold traditional teachings on human identity and sexuality.

"Many conflicting, divergent and often contradictory views of the human person have found wide acceptance … they have led to holders of traditional theories being canceled or even losing their jobs," the bishops said.

"We should never seek to cause offense to another, including in situations where the other person advocates a view of reality that is different from or departs from the Church's vision of the human person. Yet care should be taken to resist the temptation to adopt the language of gender ideology in our institutions," they added.

The call was included in an 11-page "Intricately Woven by the Lord" pastoral reflection on gender, published on April 24 by the Westminster-based bishops' conference.

The document said a "new language" had evolved around terms such as "trans," "transgender" and "gender fluidity," adding the bishops wished to help parents and families "pass on the truth regarding the human person" to their children, while also accompanying those struggling "with their identity as male or female."

"This ideology leads to education programmes and legislative enactments that promote a personal identity and emotional intimacy radically separated from the biological difference between male and female. Consequently, human identity becomes a choice for the individual, one which can also change over time," the text noted.

"Such a view of the human person is highly pervasive across sections of society, raising significant and pressing pastoral challenges for the church, as well as challenges in the fields of law, medicine, education, business and religious freedom."

Gender studies have featured at Western universities since the 1950s, with many proponents insisting a traditional focus on binary male-female roles discriminates against people displaying sexual variance.

The past decade has seen a sharp increase in people wishing to change sex, although opponents have voiced fears about the loss of female-only spaces in jails and hospitals, as well as unfairness in sports where biological men compete as women.

In Britain, where transgender citizens make up 0.5% of the population of 67.85 million, according to a 2021 census, public health doctors stopped prescribing puberty-blocking hormones to youngsters with gender dysphoria on safety grounds April 1, while an April 10 report said gender services for children were steered by ideology rather than "normal principles of pediatrics and mental health."

In Scotland, a new Hate Crime and Public Order Act, enforced April 1, made it a potential criminal offense to question a person's transgender identity or "varied sex characteristics," and was condemned as contrary to church teaching by the Scottish bishops' conference long before it came into force.

In their April 24 reflection, the U.K. bishops said people "across different spheres of society" shared the Catholic Church's belief, founded on the Book of Genesis, in "the importance of the human body as created."

"Being male or female is … 'fundamental component of personality,'" the bishops said, citing the 2004 Vatican document on the collaboration of men and women in the church and in the world.

"We are to honor our body resisting medical interventions, intended to 'reassign' gender where these destroy the body's fertility or sexual function. Views that promote a misleading view of the human body are deeply concerning as they foster such a limited and flawed view of the human person," the bishops wrote.

The document said male and female roles were determined not just by "biological or genetic factors," but also by "temperament, family history, culture, experience, education, the influence of friends, family members and respected persons," the document said.

However, pastoral accompaniment of those facing gender incongruence and dysphoria should also be based on "respect for parents as primary educators."

"We cannot encourage or give support to reconstructive or drug-based medical intervention that harms the body," the bishops' document said.

Among numerous church documents, U.K.'s bishops' reflection quotes the pope's apostolic exhortations "Evangelii Gaudium" (2013) and "Amoris Laetitia" (2016), as well as "Dignitas Infinita ("Infinite dignity"), an April 8 declaration by the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which deplored mistreatment of people because of sexual orientation, but also criticized use of gender theory to justify sex changes and "new rights."

The bishops said Dignitas Infinita had "solidified" papal teachings, highlighting "the importance of holding together the pastoral care of those experiencing gender dysphoria or identifying as transgender and the need to proclaim the truth of the human person."

They added that the church offered a compassionate, sensitive and respectful welcome to adult Catholics who had "chosen to transition socially and medically," but said Catholic parishes, workplaces and schools should reflect "the foundational Catholic understanding of the human person" in their work.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Addressing an April 24 London press conference, Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster said the bishops' Reflection was in "absolute harmony" with the Vatican.

However, he added that it was not intended as a "doctrinal statement," and said it would be up to Catholic educators to decide whether "preferred pronouns" would be allowed for students who identify as trans or LGBTQ+ at Catholic schools.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Auxiliary Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Paul Kyung Sang Lee of Seoul, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Simon Kim Jong-Gang of Cheongju, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop John Bosco Shin-Ho Chang of Daegu, Korea
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Taddeo Wang Yuesheng of Zhengzhou, China
Read More...
Latest News
British bishops spell out rejection of 'gender identity theory'
British bishops spell out rejection of 'gender identity theory'
Pope suggests playing checkers to keep mind sharp
Pope suggests playing checkers to keep mind sharp
Pope will join G7 discussion on AI, says Italian leader
Pope will join G7 discussion on AI, says Italian leader
Hamas studying new Israeli truce proposal
Hamas studying new Israeli truce proposal
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.