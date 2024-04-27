News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Pope suggests playing checkers to keep mind sharp

Pope Francis praised the game of checkers for its 'two nice characteristics: it stimulates the mind and is accessible to all'
Pope suggests playing checkers to keep mind sharp

Members of the Italian Draughts Federation meet with the Pope. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service
Published: April 27, 2024 06:08 AM GMT
Updated: April 27, 2024 06:09 AM GMT

While misusing modern forms of media dulls the mind, games like checkers are a simple way to stimulate one's intellect and foster community, Pope Francis said.

Checkers "is a game that exercises (one's) logical ability," the pope told members of the Italian Checkers Foundation on April 26. "And there is a need for it, because abuse of new media instead puts it to sleep."

Pope Francis praised the game of checkers for its "two nice characteristics: it stimulates the mind and is accessible to all."

Checkers, he said, "requires intelligence, ability and attention" but does not require fancy equipment, so the game can "easily create a moment of encounter and fun."

"This makes it so that checkers can be a game for all, played in various parts of the world," he said. "For example, it turns out that it is one of the most common forms of recreation among the migrants who reach our shores."

Migrant brothers and sisters, "in situations of great uncertainty and apprehension, find relief by playing checkers, sometimes together with the people that welcome them, in simplicity and in sharing," he said.

The Italian Checkers Federation is marking its 100th anniversary in 2024. As a gift, members of the federation, wearing blue tracksuits with "Italia" printed along the back, gave the pope his own wooden checkerboard.

