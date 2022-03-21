News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar welcomes new priests amid conflict

Cardinal Charles Bo, who presided over the priestly ordination, hailed them as a blessing and hope for the wounded nation

Myanmar welcomes new priests amid conflict

Smoke and fire rise from Thantlang town in Myanmar's Chin state after shelling by military forces on Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter

Updated: March 21, 2022 06:55 AM GMT

The Catholic Church in Myanmar has welcomed 13 new priests who were hailed as a blessing and hope for the minority Christian community in the conflict-torn nation.

Cardinal Charles Bo presided over the priestly ordination concelebrated with two auxiliary bishops, John Saw Yaw Han and Noel Saw Naw Aye, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Yangon on March 19.

The newly ordained priests are from the Archdiocese of Yangon, dioceses of Pathein and Pyay, and the religious congregations of the Society of Jesus and the order of Friar Minor.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Cardinal Bo hailed them as a blessing and hope for the wounded Church in Myanmar, where thousands are displaced and millions struggle for their daily survival faced with uncertainty and turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the political turmoil since the military coup in February 2021.

The cardinal invited the new priests to become “wound healers” for the people of Myanmar and to help usher in “a new dawn of hope” for the nation.

“You are called to serve the people who are oppressed and weak. You also have a duty as the army of God to bring justice and human dignity,” Cardinal Bo said in his homily.

Churches have been attacked, clergy arrested and thousands of fellow community members displaced as a result of the military junta’s combat operations

The minority Catholic community in Myanmar has more than 1,000 priests, around 2,000 religious nuns and hundreds of catechists serving in the 16 dioceses across the country.

Churches have been attacked, clergy arrested and thousands of fellow community members displaced as a result of the military junta’s combat operations.

At least four dioceses — Loikaw, Pekhon, Hakha and Kalay — of the 16 have been severely affected by conflict.

Myanmar’s military has used airstrikes and heavy weapons in the escalating fighting with the combined forces of ethnic armed groups and recently emerged people’s defense forces in Kayah, southern Shan, Chin, Karen and Kachin states.

At least 1,600 people including Christians have lost their lives in brutal killings by the military and over 12,000 have been detained since the coup.

The junta has ignored repeated calls by world leaders including Pope Francis to end violence and return to the negotiation table and achieve peace.

Civilians from ethnic regions, including the predominantly Christian areas, have borne the brunt of the recent conflict where people have historically faced oppression and persecution under decades-old military rule.

Share your comments

Latest News

Father Stan's death a 'stain forever' on India's rights record Father Stan's death a 'stain forever' on India's rights record
China pledges 20 million Covid vaccinations to Cambodia China pledges 20 million Covid vaccinations to Cambodia
Indonesian human rights defenders accused of defamation Indonesian human rights defenders accused of defamation
Ramos-Horta and Lu-Olo frontrunners in Timor-Leste polls Ramos-Horta and Lu-Olo frontrunners in Timor-Leste polls
Korean Church urged to push for Catholic patriot's canonization Korean Church urged to push for Catholic patriot's canonization
Philippine clergymen attend Robredo's biggest campaign rally Philippine clergymen attend Robredo's biggest campaign rally

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Christians First

Christians First

Orthodoxy and the dark side of national identity

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.