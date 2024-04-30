News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lankan cardinal rejects parliamentary allegations

During a debate, parliamentarians accused Malcolm Ranjith of politicizing the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings ahead of polls
Nuns carry photos as they pay tribute to the victims killed in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in the capital Colombo on April 21. The perpetrators are still at large.

Nuns carry photos as they pay tribute to the victims killed in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in the capital Colombo on April 21. The perpetrators are still at large. (Photo: AFP)

Rubatheesan Sandran
Published: April 30, 2024 11:48 AM GMT
Updated: April 30, 2024 12:43 PM GMT

Sri Lankan Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has denied allegations leveled by the country's parliamentarians that he was politicizing the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings ahead of the polls this year.

A three-day parliamentary debate on Easter Sunday attacks that concluded on April 26 saw members accuse each other of responsibility for the attacks and criticize Ranjith of being politically biased ahead of presidential elections due later this year.

Some parliamentarians also reportedly said the 76-year-old cardinal sought an extension from the Vatican to continue in office and fight for the families of the victims of the Easter Sunday attack.

Ranjith refuted allegations he had requested to vote for a particular political party recently during a program that marked the fifth anniversary of deadly Easter Sunday attacks on April 21.

The allegation is “a fallacy by itself, and I have never asked anyone to vote for any party," the Church leader said in an April 29 statement.

“The only thing I have mentioned when talking about the attacks is to not vote for parties that have violated human rights or [are] not willing to take steps to ensure justice and fairness over probes into the attacks,” the statement said.

The cardinal also noted that only two political parties — the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya and the left-leaning Peoples Liberation Front-led electoral alliance National Peoples’ Power (NPP) — have proposed ways to ensure justice for victims' families if they are voted to power.

“We have asked all of them and we are asking them today to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the Easter attacks,” he said, urging people to “vote for any party that offers such a solution.”

Father Cyril Gamini Fernando, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Colombo, told UCA News that it was unfortunate that a parliamentary debate meant to ensure justice for innocent victims of the attacks turned “out to be a cheap political act with the cardinal coming under severe criticism.”

Fernando denied allegations that the cardinal sought an extension to continue as archbishop of Colombo last year after he had completed 75 years, the canonical age at which clerics are requested to retire.

As the Church law demands, “the cardinal had already submitted his resignation when he completed 75 years. It’s up to the Holy Sea to decide,” Fernando said.

The parliamentary "debate was about past governments’ failure to probe the attacks comprehensively even after five years, as the cardinal reiterated. Is it a crime to demand justice? This shows clearly what kind of Parliamentarians they are,” Fernando said.

Ranjith has been campaigning for a transparent probe into the attacks and sought an international investigation if the local government failed to provide justice to the victims.

The deadly 2019 bombings targeted two Catholic churches, a protestant church, and three luxury hotels in Colombo, killing 279 people, primarily Catholic mass-goers, and wounded over 500.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Media reports claim intelligence officers close to former President Mahindra Rajapaksa deliberately allowed Islamic militants to conduct the suicide attack to help him come to power, accusing the ruling party of security failures. Rajapaksa won the 2019 November elections.  

The attorney general’s office has said 43 indictment papers have been filed against 93 accused. A bench, headed by a high court judge, is also set up to try the main suspects.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Martin Sarmiento Jumoad of Pagadian, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Savio Dominic Fernandes of Bombay , India
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Jose Puthenveettil of Faridabad , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Peisen Lu of Yanzhou, China
Read More...
Latest News
Driving the dragon: China’s adaptive policymaking
Driving the dragon: China’s adaptive policymaking
Hong Kong decries US move to name street after Jimmy Lai
Hong Kong decries US move to name street after Jimmy Lai
Indian court ensures tribal Christian gets proper burial
Indian court ensures tribal Christian gets proper burial
Sri Lankan cardinal rejects parliamentary allegations
Sri Lankan cardinal rejects parliamentary allegations
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.