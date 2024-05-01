News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Cambodia’s searing heat, crowded jails threaten inmates’ health

The overcrowded prison system which houses some 40,000 inmates nationwide also faces a scarcity of potable water
Prisoners arrive in a truck at Phnom Penh municipal court in Phnom Penh on Jan. 15, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 01, 2024 11:05 AM GMT
Updated: May 01, 2024 11:08 AM GMT

Activists and family members of prison inmates in Cambodia have expressed concern over the deteriorating health of prisoners who suffer due to water shortages in the country's overcrowded prisons..

Am Sam Ath, a member of the rights group Licadho, said their investigators have found several prisons without enough water, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on April 30.

“If the government doesn’t address the shortage soon, the number of health problems among prisoners will rise,” Ath said.

Reportedly, Cambodia’s summer season lasts from February to April, when temperatures can rise to as high as 40 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit).

Earlier on April 7, Cambodia’s Ministry of Health issued an advisory urging people to drink at least two liters of water a day – and avoid drinking alcohol and coffee, which can cause dehydration.

Nuth Savna, a prison department spokesman, said the Ministry of Interior followed up with a directive instructing prisons throughout the country to supply enough water during hot weather.

However, the overcrowded prison system, in addition to the scarcity of potable water, further escalates the health issues faced by the prisoners.

Cambodia's prisons together can house 26,600 people but currently have some 40,000 people, with some facilities taking more than 400 percent of their capacity, according to an Amnesty International report.

Chan Yutha, a spokesperson and secretary of state for the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, said last week that Cambodia had recorded the highest-ever temperature in this hot season in about 170 years, Xinhua reported.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology's weather forecast, the temperature in some provinces in the northern, northeastern, northwestern, central, and southern parts of the country reached 43 degrees Celsius on April 24.

Prum Chantha, wife of Kak Komphea, a former leader of the now-banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party who is locked up in the Prey Sar Prison on incitement charges, alleged that her husband was housed in a 4-square-meter room with more than 10 other prisoners.

“He’s [Komphea] allowed only about 15 liters of unclean water per day – about a bucketful – for bathing,” Chantha said.

“The prisoners are already living in difficult circumstances. This has tortured his body. Even though it isn’t physical abuse, it is the same,” Chantha alleged.

Reportedly, another arrested politician, Toch Theung of the Candlelight Party, has been suffering from heat-related illness and was recently under medical treatment at Pursat Provincial Prison for more than a week, his wife Hanh Sovanna told RFA.

