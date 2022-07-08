News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Former head of Philippine bishops’ conference dies at 81

Retired Archbishop Angel Lagdameo is said to have played a key role in ousting former president Gloria Arroyo

Retired Archbishop Angel Lagdameo died on July 8

Retired Archbishop Angel Lagdameo died on July 8. (Photo: UCA News)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: July 08, 2022 08:06 AM GMT

Updated: July 08, 2022 09:16 AM GMT

A former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has died.

Retired Archbishop Angel Lagdameo succumbed to complications arising out of recent surgery in Iloilo City in the Visayas region on July 8. He was 81.

 “Archbishop Angel Lagdameo returned to our Creator at 8:30 am at the age of 81,” Jaro Archdiocese in Iloilo province said in a post on Facebook.

The archdiocese is yet to announce details of the wake as thousands of churchgoers, including the archbishop’s former parish, expressed their condolences to the archbishop’s family.

The San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish in Iloilo said it was greatly saddened by the news.  Archbishop Lagdameo served as parish priest there from 1980 to 1986.

“Let us include him in our prayers and masses. We want to express our sincerest condolences to the family of Archbishop Lagdameo,” the parish said on Facebook.

Other clergymen offered prayers following news of the archbishop’s death.

Archbishop Lagdameo served as the president of the CBCP from 2005 to 2009. Prior to this, he also served as its vice president for four years.

He was a former chairman of the Office of the Laity of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences and served as chairman of the Episcopal Commission on the Laity from 1990 to 2000.

Lagdameo was ordained a priest for Lucena Diocese, south of Manila, on Dec. 19, 1964. He was appointed auxiliary bishop of Cebu in June 1980.

Pope Francis accepted Lagdameo’s resignation at the age of 77 in 2018.

In 2008, he was among senior Catholic prelates who were called upon by critics of former president, Gloria Arroyo, to stage protests against her. Archbishop Lagdameo responded that only a bloodless and peaceful "people power" movement could depose the then president.

The archbishop, together with other prelates, was accused of ousting Arroyo but he denied it.

“These are fabricated stories without proof as to their veracity. I am making an appeal to the sources of the stories to clarify themselves for the sake of the common good,” Archbishop Lagdameo told reporters in 2008.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Tribute paid to Indian Jesuit who stood up for tribal people Tribute paid to Indian Jesuit who stood up for tribal people
Church in China is growing and flourishing Church in China is growing and flourishing
Indian Christians protest inaction after vandalizm at pilgrimage center Indian Christians protest inaction after vandalizm at pilgrimage center
Saintly Japanese Jesuit’s first icon unveiled Saintly Japanese Jesuit’s first icon unveiled
Former head of Philippine bishops’ conference dies at 81 Former head of Philippine bishops’ conference dies at 81
Malaysian diocese forgives church vandal Malaysian diocese forgives church vandal
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Grazie Don Pietro

Grazie, Don Pietro!

Monsignor Pietro Sigurani, Rome's servant of the poor and man of unwavering faith, has died at age 86

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.