News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong decries US move to name street after Jimmy Lai

The US bill will force the Hong Kong government office to state its Washington address as 'Jimmy Lai Way'
Teresa Lai (left), wife of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, and their daughter Claire Lai and son Lai Shun Yan arrive at the West Kowloon Court in Hong Kong on Dec. 22, 2023. Lai has already spent more than 1,000 days in jail after his trial began on Dec. 18, 2023.

Teresa Lai (left), wife of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, and their daughter Claire Lai and son Lai Shun Yan arrive at the West Kowloon Court in Hong Kong on Dec. 22, 2023.  Lai has already spent more than 1,000 days in jail after his trial began on Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 30, 2024 12:09 PM GMT
Updated: April 30, 2024 12:14 PM GMT

The Hong Kong administration has slammed the United States over a bill introduced in the Senate to rename a part of the street in front of Hong Kong’s representative office in Washington as “Jimmy Lai Way.”

The Hong Kong government spokesperson was responding to the news of a proposed bill that would force its Economic Trade Office to change the address, the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on April 30.

The bill proposed by lawmakers Chris Smith and Tom Suozzi on April 25 would force the Hong Kong government office to state its address as “1 Jimmy Lai Way,” a press release from Smith’s office said.

The unnamed spokesperson said that “no one should comment on ongoing cases” and urged the US to “respect the basic norms governing international relations” and stop maliciously interfering in the internal affairs.

The spokesperson also added that “no one is above the law, nor immune from legal sanctions,” under the rule of law.

The official also reiterated the Hong Kong government's position that trials were handled based on evidence and in accordance with the rule of law and stressed that the defendants would receive a fair trial.

Lai has been charged under applicable laws, the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance.

Smith called Lai “the renowned Hong Kong human rights defender who remains unjustly imprisoned by Hong Kong authorities.”

Smith alleged that Lai has been jailed since 2020 on “fabricated charges” and is currently serving a sentence of almost six years in prison under “politically motivated fraud charges.”

Lai, a Catholic, "is a man of faith and conviction, someone who fervently believed that Hong Kong’s prosperity and vitality were built on the rights promised to its citizens,” Smith added in his statement.

The HKFP reported that Lai is accused of taking part in a “conspiracy to collude with foreign forces” under the security legislation and of conspiring to publish “seditious” materials under a colonial-era law.

The Apple Daily, the self-made millionaire’s media outlet, was forced to close in June 2021 after senior staff were arrested. They also face the same charges.

Lai had already spent over 1,000 days in jail when his trial began on Dec. 18, 2023.

Three judges — handpicked by Hong Kong’s chief executive to hear national security cases — are presiding over Lai’s trial instead of a jury, marking a departure from the city’s common law traditions.

Meanwhile, the European Union had adopted a resolution denouncing Hong Kong authorities’ “obstructions to trial monitoring” after a Reporters Without Borders (RSF) representative was denied entry to the city to witness the Lai trial.

The HKFP reported that Aleksandra Bielakowska, an RSF representative, was detained, searched, and questioned for six hours at the international airport before being deported.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Suozzi said that the naming of the road “will signal to the entire world that the United States stands in solidarity with those who oppose the tyranny and repression of the Chinese government.”

“The free world must continue calling attention to the Chinese Communist Party’s crimes in Xinjiang, erosion of democracy in Hong Kong, and saber-rattling against Taiwan,” Suozzi added.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Melchior Hongzhen Shi of Tianjin, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Norberto do Amaral of Maliana, Timor Leste (East Timor)
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Francis Xinping Lu of Nanjing, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Napoleon Balili Sipalay of Alaminos, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Driving the dragon: China’s adaptive policymaking
Driving the dragon: China’s adaptive policymaking
Hong Kong decries US move to name street after Jimmy Lai
Hong Kong decries US move to name street after Jimmy Lai
Indian court ensures tribal Christian gets proper burial
Indian court ensures tribal Christian gets proper burial
Sri Lankan cardinal rejects parliamentary allegations
Sri Lankan cardinal rejects parliamentary allegations
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.