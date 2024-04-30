Hong Kong decries US move to name street after Jimmy Lai

The Hong Kong administration has slammed the United States over a bill introduced in the Senate to rename a part of the street in front of Hong Kong’s representative office in Washington as “Jimmy Lai Way.”

The Hong Kong government spokesperson was responding to the news of a proposed bill that would force its Economic Trade Office to change the address, the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on April 30.

The bill proposed by lawmakers Chris Smith and Tom Suozzi on April 25 would force the Hong Kong government office to state its address as “1 Jimmy Lai Way,” a press release from Smith’s office said.

The unnamed spokesperson said that “no one should comment on ongoing cases” and urged the US to “respect the basic norms governing international relations” and stop maliciously interfering in the internal affairs.

The spokesperson also added that “no one is above the law, nor immune from legal sanctions,” under the rule of law.

The official also reiterated the Hong Kong government's position that trials were handled based on evidence and in accordance with the rule of law and stressed that the defendants would receive a fair trial.

Lai has been charged under applicable laws, the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance.

Smith called Lai “the renowned Hong Kong human rights defender who remains unjustly imprisoned by Hong Kong authorities.”

Smith alleged that Lai has been jailed since 2020 on “fabricated charges” and is currently serving a sentence of almost six years in prison under “politically motivated fraud charges.”

Lai, a Catholic, "is a man of faith and conviction, someone who fervently believed that Hong Kong’s prosperity and vitality were built on the rights promised to its citizens,” Smith added in his statement.

The HKFP reported that Lai is accused of taking part in a “conspiracy to collude with foreign forces” under the security legislation and of conspiring to publish “seditious” materials under a colonial-era law.

The Apple Daily, the self-made millionaire’s media outlet, was forced to close in June 2021 after senior staff were arrested. They also face the same charges.

Lai had already spent over 1,000 days in jail when his trial began on Dec. 18, 2023.

Three judges — handpicked by Hong Kong’s chief executive to hear national security cases — are presiding over Lai’s trial instead of a jury, marking a departure from the city’s common law traditions.

Meanwhile, the European Union had adopted a resolution denouncing Hong Kong authorities’ “obstructions to trial monitoring” after a Reporters Without Borders (RSF) representative was denied entry to the city to witness the Lai trial.

The HKFP reported that Aleksandra Bielakowska, an RSF representative, was detained, searched, and questioned for six hours at the international airport before being deported.

Suozzi said that the naming of the road “will signal to the entire world that the United States stands in solidarity with those who oppose the tyranny and repression of the Chinese government.”

“The free world must continue calling attention to the Chinese Communist Party’s crimes in Xinjiang, erosion of democracy in Hong Kong, and saber-rattling against Taiwan,” Suozzi added.