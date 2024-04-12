Vatican confirms Pope Francis' Singapore visit in September

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis will visit Singapore from Sept. 11 to 13 during his four-nation Asia visit, according to an official communication.

The Vatican on April 12 confirmed that Pope Francis will be visiting "our island republic from 11 to 13 September," said a press release from André Ahchak, the communication chief of the Singapore archdiocese.

The Singapore Archdiocese "is delighted to share this joyful news,” said the press release.

Cardinal William Goh, archbishop of Singapore, said the papal visit is an honor for the Church and state.

“It has been 38 years since we had a visit from the Vicar of Christ to Singapore, when Pope St John Paul II honored us with a visit on 20 November 1986. It is my hope that this visit of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, will bring renewed fervor to all Catholics in Singapore, uniting them in faith and mission, especially in these most challenging of times,” Goh said.

Apart from official State engagements, the archdiocese said, the highlight of Pope Francis’ visit is expected to be a Eucharistic celebration with his flock, likely on Sept. 12.

Singapore government, the Holy See and local Church officials are still discussing the details of the visit.

A new website, www.popefrancis2024.sg, has been launched to provide more information about the visit in due course.

The Holy See Press Office announced that Pope Francis will make his 43rd apostolic journey in early September.

The pope is scheduled to visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore during his Sept. 2-13 Asia visit, Vatican News reported.

He will first visit Indonesia from Sept. 3 to 6 and then visit Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, and Vanimo from Sept. 6 to 9.

Francis will then go to Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, on Sept. 9-11. From there, he is to travel to Singapore for a 3-day visit.

The details of the pope’s upcoming Asian trip itinerary have yet to be finalized and released.