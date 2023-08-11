News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Rethinking the growing trend of egg freezing in Japan

It should be viewed as the last tool to provide flexibility in family planning, rather than a sole solution

Rethinking the growing trend of egg freezing in Japan

A pregnant woman walks to her office in Tokyo on July 2, 2013. A growing number of Japanese women are considering egg freezing as a solution to the challenges of balancing careers and family planning. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: August 11, 2023 04:16 AM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2023 04:39 AM GMT

The growing trend of egg freezing in Japan is raising critical questions about its efficacy as a solution to the challenges women face in balancing careers and family planning.

As a supposed antidote to the declining birth rate, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's move to provide conditional subsidies for egg freezing seems well-intentioned.

However, upon closer inspection, it's worth considering whether this practice truly serves the long-term well-being of both women and their potential offspring.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Presently, egg freezing remains a self-financed endeavor due to the lack of insurance coverage. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government's proposal to extend subsidies is aimed at lightening the financial burden, though uncertainties remain regarding its initiation.

Various private companies also offer egg-freezing subsidies under their employee welfare programs, which is another way of asking women to delay any planning of childbirth.

Egg freezing is a multi-step process involving ovulatory agents, egg retrieval, and storage, which doesn’t come cheap. It is in fact substantially costly at each stage of the process.

While it appears to address the difficulties faced by women in early pregnancy and childbirth, it inadvertently raises concerns about the wisdom of postponing childbirth in favor of career advancement.

On a popular radio show on the national broadcaster NHK the director's insights from a seminar on egg freezing reveal the motivations behind this decision, particularly among women in their thirties.

These women’s aspiration, the female director says during the program, is to secure young and healthy eggs, in a move that would reduce the anxiety surrounding their declining fertility.

"The process of stimulating the ovaries and extracting eggs is not a very simple one"

Yet, this prompts a question: Is the pursuit of prolonged career growth outweighing the benefits of embracing motherhood at a biologically opportune time?

Participants' explanations for considering egg freezing shed light on the complex web of societal expectations and professional commitments in the Japanese landscape.

While career growth is crucial, it's worth considering whether the pursuit of a higher position or the constraints posed by a partner's work obligations warrant the potential risks associated with delayed childbirth.

The case of a 33-year-old woman undergoing egg collection for the first time highlights the dilemma faced by single professionals. Her decision was driven by a company-enforced overseas assignment, leading her to question the feasibility of marrying and starting a family while abroad.

The egg-freezing process itself, while offering a glimmer of hope of an actual pregnancy, presents certain limitations. The process of stimulating the ovaries and extracting eggs is not a very simple one. It involves anesthesia as it is an actual operation.

However, the probability of successfully implanting frozen eggs is disturbingly low, ranging from 17 percent to 41 percent. The path to successfully developing and birthing each egg is even more exceptional, with odds ranging from 4.5 percent to 12 percent.

Egg freezing's benefits, while noteworthy, warrant a certain amount of skepticism. While on the surface it aims to combat egg aging, prepare for future health concerns, and provide mental stability, the stark reality of low success rates remains.

Additionally, the long-term health implications for children born from older mothers are not something that can just be ignored, as gestational hypertension and diabetes risks surge with maternal age.

"While egg freezing can offer psychological benefits, it is not a panacea"

A major question emerges: Is it a sustainable solution for women to place their reproductive potential on hold while they pursue their careers?

In the traditional narrative, women often feel societal pressure to find a partner and start a family at a certain age. This pressure can lead to feelings of anxiety, stress, and even depression, as they grapple with the timing of family planning amidst other life priorities such as education, career, and personal growth.

Egg freezing seems to present an alternative path, allowing women to defer the decision of starting a family until they are more emotionally, financially, and personally ready.

One of the ways egg freezing can contribute to mental stability is by offering women the option to extend their fertility timeline. This seems to alleviate the sense of urgency that often accompanies the search for a partner solely for the purpose of starting a family before their biological clock ticks away.

However, while egg freezing can offer psychological benefits, it is not a panacea, as we see it is a costly operation with many risks involved. Egg freezing should be viewed as the last tool to provide flexibility in family planning, rather than a sole solution.

Perhaps the Japanese government instead of just handing out more subsidies in the lost battle against the population decline, would be better off offering a public discussion on re-evaluating the balance between work and family life, and whether bearing a child at a biologically optimal age doesn’t outweigh the trade-offs of relying on the uncertain success of frozen eggs.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Opus Dei accepts changes pope made to canon law Opus Dei accepts changes pope made to canon law
Catholics appeal for help as Maui's deadly fires rage Catholics appeal for help as Maui's deadly fires rage
US, Japanese bishops pledge to stop nuclear weapons US, Japanese bishops pledge to stop nuclear weapons
Vietnam govt approves parish for ethnic Hmong Catholics Vietnam govt approves parish for ethnic Hmong Catholics
Bangladeshi UN worker in Yemen freed by Al-Qaeda Bangladeshi UN worker in Yemen freed by Al-Qaeda
Australian journalist jailed in China yearns for her kids Australian journalist jailed in China yearns for her kids
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Baroda

Diocese of Baroda

Baroda is the anglicized version of Vadodara.  Baroda diocese was appended to the archdiocese of Bombay until it

Read more
Diocese of Banjarmasin

Diocese of Banjarmasin

The diocesan territory of 37.530,52 square kilometers covers 11 districts and two municipalities of South Kalimantan

Read more
Diocese of Romblon

Diocese of Romblon

In a land area of 1,056.70 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Romblon.Romblon is a

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Baojing

Apostolic Prefecture of Baojing

Baojing County is situated in Hunan Province, in China. It comes under the administration of Jiangxi Autonomous

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.