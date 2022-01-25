X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Philippine conscription plan gets bishop's backing

Military Ordinariate prelate says Sara Duterte's proposal will instill discipline among young people

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: January 25, 2022 08:02 AM GMT

Updated: January 25, 2022 11:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
2

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
3

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
6

Thousands of ethnic Chin cross Myanmar border into India

Jan 24, 2022
7

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
8

India remains a work in progress at 75

Jan 24, 2022
9

Timor-Leste records spike in dengue fever cases

Jan 22, 2022
10

Grand theft mango case sparks outcry in Philippines

Jan 24, 2022
Support UCA News
Philippine conscription plan gets bishop's backing

Philippine Military Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio. (Photo supplied)

The head of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines has backed a proposal by vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte that would require all Filipino youths to undergo military training.

Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio believes her proposal would instill discipline and a sense of nationalism among Filipino youth.

“I think we need it to instill more discipline in our young people,” he told Catholic-run Radyo Veritas on Jan. 24.

Bishop Florencio said military training should not only be an academic requirement but a necessity to build “strong and solid characters.”

“When we talk about the young, it is important to support any project that enhances their development. Military training is one example because it teaches them discipline, something that we need in the country,” he added.

The military prelate, however, said that although he supported mandatory military service, he said all those who undergo training should be respected and not be subjected to inhumane treatment.

It would be nightmarish to force all Filipinos to participate in a flawed military organization that has blind obedience and human rights violations as its hallmark

“Assurances should be given that they won’t be physically abused or undergo hazing,” he said.

Hazing in the military is now a criminal act that often involves physical and psychological suffering, harm or injury inflicted on a recruit. It was outlawed in 2018 following a number of high-profile incidents.

Sara Duterte, the daughter of current President Rodrigo Duterte, downplayed the hazing issue, saying military training would develop patriotism among the young.

“I will use my office [Office of the Vice President] if I get elected to talk to Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate to make military service for all 18 years old, male and female, mandatory in our country,” she told reporters on Jan. 20.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The proposal has drawn flak from youth and human rights groups who called it a foretaste of her “true militaristic nature.”

“The issue of patriotism is not simply learned by marching carrying a rifle … Sara Duterte really showed her true militaristic nature to the voting public when she offered this proposal,” said the Save Our Schools Network, a group of child-focused NGOs and church-based groups advocating children’s right to education.

Another student group from the University of the Philippines opposed conscription on the basis the military system was “corrupt.”

“It would be nightmarish to force all Filipinos to participate in a flawed military organization that has blind obedience and human rights violations as its hallmark,” it said on Facebook.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sanctions urged to cut Myanmar junta's natural gas revenue
Sanctions urged to cut Myanmar junta's natural gas revenue
'Corrupt' Indonesian district chief faces slavery rap
'Corrupt' Indonesian district chief faces slavery rap
At least 18 dead after clash, fire at Indonesian club
At least 18 dead after clash, fire at Indonesian club
Bad cops getting off scot-free angers Thai netizens
Bad cops getting off scot-free angers Thai netizens
Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century
Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Support Us

Latest News

Islamic reforms in Pakistan schools worry education activists
Jan 25, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
Indian nun arrested after suicide of minor girl
Jan 25, 2022
Corruption, lack of freedoms holding back Asia-Pacific
Jan 25, 2022
Sanctions urged to cut Myanmar junta's natural gas revenue
Jan 25, 2022
'Corrupt' Indonesian district chief faces slavery rap
Jan 25, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022
Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Jan 22, 2022

Features

Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Benedict XVI backtracks admits attending meeting cited in abuse report

Benedict XVI backtracks, admits attending meeting cited in abuse report
Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message

Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message
Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany

Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany
African Catholic leader says Church needs to better tap into the qualities of women

African Catholic leader says Church needs to better tap into the qualities of women
Peruvian bishops plead for swift action to contain oil spill disaster

Peruvian bishops plead for swift action to contain oil spill disaster
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.