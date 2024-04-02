News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Jesuit priest pinpoints poll fraud by Indonesian president

Germany-born Father Franz Magnis-Suseno is a respected voice and known government critic in the Muslim-majority nation
Jesuit Father Franz Magnis-Suseno.

Jesuit Father Franz Magnis-Suseno. (Photo: UCA News)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 02, 2024 11:44 AM GMT
Updated: April 02, 2024 12:26 PM GMT

A Catholic priest has accused President Joko Widodo of serious ethical violations in the recently concluded presidential polls where his eldest son tried his luck as vice-presidential candidate and won.

Germany-born Jesuit priest Father Franz Magnis-Suseno, a professor of philosophy at the Jakarta-based Driyarkara School of Philosophy, revealed the allegations when appearing as an expert witness in a lawsuit at the Constitutional Court, a top court in the Muslim-majority nation

The professor at the institute run by the Jesuits, Franciscans, and Jakarta archdiocese, was presented by the legal team of the losing candidate duo of Ganjar Pranowo and Mohammad Mahfud MD at the hearing on April 2.

They are challenging the Feb. 14 elections which were won by Prabowo Subianto and his deputy Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Widodo's eldest son, with a 58 percent vote share.

Magnis, an Indonesian citizen since 1977 who is often asked for his opinion as an expert by trial courts, said Widodo's serious ethical violations occurred through a controversial Constitutional Court decision.

Raka became a candidate after the Constitutional Court in October allowed candidates under the age of 40 to run for president and vice president if they held an office at the regional level.

The nine-member court was headed by Anwar Usman, Widodo's brother-in-law, and the 36-year-old Raka currently serves as mayor of Surakarta in Central Java.

Magnis, who arrived in Indonesia in 1961 and is known as a government critic, highlighted Widodo's partiality in using his power to give instructions to civil servants, police and military "to support one of the candidates."

Magnis termed the distribution of social aid ahead of the elections by Widodo a violation. "Yes, a violation of ethics. That's also a sign that he has lost his ethical insight," he said.

Hotman Paris Hutapea, who is part of the Subianto-Raka defense team, however, refuted the allegations by Magnis.

He claimed Widodo was distributing the social assistance symbolically.

In response to the allegations, Raka told reporters, "If there are things that are not acceptable, just prove them."

Father Otto Gusti Madung, rector of Ledalero Institute of Philosophy and Creative Technology on the Catholic majority Flores island, concurred with Magnis' allegations.

“If abuse of power is allowed, it will create a precedent in the future that anyone in power can do anything. This is not good for democracy," he told UCA News.

If the violations by Widodo are allowed to pass without sanctions, then it could undermine the rule of law, he added.

Lucius Karus, a Catholic political observer, stated that the court dispute will have an impact on the election results.

“We could even say it's impossible. However, various allegations of fraud and ethical violations that occurred during the election are important to be discussed," he said.

Karus said that if it were allowed to happen, it would be the same "as normalizing violations."

JOHN MASCARENHAS
this is PROOF POWER CORRUPTS! joko was a liberal muslim, however to hold onto power he sided with the radical muslim parties to get the mayor of jakarta a christian and his good friend jailed for trumped up false charges. joko LOST HIS MORAL AUTHORITY. since power is addictive, he has become an addict and he ensured that he got his son a foot in the door of presidency so that his AGENDAS FOR INDONESIA ARE CARRIED OUT. HE HAS EVEN SUPPORTED A MILITARY OFFICER WHO HAS BLLOD ON HIS HANDS FOR GENOCIDE IN EAST TIMOR TO BECOME PRESIDENT, AS LONG AS HIS SON IS SECOND-IN-COMMAND. HE SEEKS HELP AND AID FROM AUSTRALIA AND AT THE SAME TIME PERMITS THE CHINESE GOVT TAKE BIG CONTRACTS TO MODERNISE INDONESIA (WITH HUGE LOANS), CONTRACTS THAT ARE DENIED TO THE AUSTRIAN CONTRACTORS, AS AUSTRALIA IS VERY STRICT ON CONTRACTORS PAYING POLITICIAN BRIBES IN AUSTRALI OR EVEN IN OTHER COUNTRIES. JOKO HAS DONE NOTHING TO EASE THE TORTURE AND DESTRUCTION BY HIS SOLDIERS IN WEST PAPUA ON POOR CHRISTIANS. INDONESIA IS A BASKET CASE AND JOKO WAS ITS JOKER! INDONESIA WILL NOW HAVE A NEW PRESIDENT WHO HAS BLOOD ON HIS HANDS. AS INDONESIA IS A BASKET CASE, IT IS RIPE FOR MILITARY RULE AND ABUSE TIME AND TIME AGAIN. FROM BEING THE LARGEST DEMOCRATIC LIBERAL MUSLIM COUNTRY, IT IS ALSO TURNING TO BE THE MOST RADICAL, AFTER AFGHANISTAN.
Reply
Jesuit priest pinpoints poll fraud by Indonesian president
