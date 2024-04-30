News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sudan in desperate need of help, say Catholic aid workers

Agencies urge global community to not overlook its suffering people while addressing needs of conflict victims worldwide
35-year-old Sudanese refugee Roukig Salah Mohamat holds her daugther Myriam Yousif Mohamat, who suffers from severe acute malnutrition, inside their shelter in the Tongori refugee camp, on April 11.

35-year-old Sudanese refugee Roukig Salah Mohamat holds her daugther Myriam Yousif Mohamat, who suffers from severe acute malnutrition, inside their shelter in the Tongori refugee camp, on April 11. (Photo: AFP)

Tonny Onyuolo, OSV News
Published: April 30, 2024 05:16 AM GMT
Updated: April 30, 2024 05:18 AM GMT

Catholic agencies, along with other Christian charities in Sudan, have intensified their food distribution campaign across the country to save hundreds of thousands of suffering Sudanese people from extreme hunger as the civil war entered its second year.

The agencies are urging the international community to include the suffering people of Sudan among its priorities even as they attend to the needs of victims of violent conflicts in other regions of the world.

"As we speak, the situation is dire, and the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate rapidly," said Telley Sadia, country representative for Sudan for the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development, or CAFOD. "We are helping wherever we can, but urgent action is needed to avert the looming famine because women and children are starving, and they need immediate help."

The northeastern African nation of more than 46 million people erupted into a bloody civil war a year ago as a result of a power struggle between the generals that head the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces following the ouster of longtime dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

The war, which was initially concentrated in Khartoum, the country's capital, spread quickly to other parts of the country, including Darfur. One year on, the conflict has displaced more than 8.6 million people from their homes, including 1.8 million refugees, according to figures from the United Nations. The organization also reports that over 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict, and half the country's population needs life-saving assistance.

The U.N. has called the war "a crisis of epic proportions."

Sadia confirmed to OSV News that the "situation was now unbearable" in the country since the majority of people are currently struggling to find food to eat, and children are dying from malnutrition. She urged the international governments "not to abandon the people of Sudan" and to provide $2.7 billion to help address the crisis that has left millions needing urgent assistance.

"People are going through trauma and staring at the looming famine they have never experienced before," she said, calling for an immediate cease-fire. "They have no way to come out of this situation; thus, there's a need to increase lifesaving food aid and allow humanitarian access to save the lives of women and children."

Caritas Internationalis, a family of 162 national Catholic relief and development agencies working across the world, has said the situation in Sudan is increasingly dire as the majority of families in their homes and those in camps for internally displaced persons, or IDP camps, were starving for fear of venturing out for food due to deteriorating security.

They noted that Sudan requires a lot of international humanitarian support to save millions of people from the looming famine.

"We appeal urgently for much greater international humanitarian support to mitigate the enormity of the suffering of the people," Caritas said in their April 15 statement marking the first anniversary of the Sudanese war.

"We urge the international community not to abandon the people of Sudan despite the focus on conflicts elsewhere," the organization said.

Caritas said a lack of enough funding from the international community has prevented both secular and faith-based organizations working in the country from reaching out to more people facing starvation and serious disease outbreaks, including cholera.

Caritas called for an immediate cease-fire between rival military factions to prevent the loss of innocent lives and avoid a humanitarian catastrophe on a larger scale.

"We also call for much more assertive and coordinated international engagement in seeking increased humanitarian access [including facilitation of cross-border operations from Chad and South Sudan], diplomatic solutions to achieve an urgent ceasefire, and an end to a conflict that has now created the world's largest hunger crisis in 2024," the organization said.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Pope Francis has, on several occasions, called for an immediate end to violence in Sudan, saying the ongoing fighting was worsening the humanitarian situation in the country.

"Unfortunately, the situation in Sudan remains grave, and therefore, I renew my appeal for an end to the violence as soon as possible and for a return to the path of dialogue," he said on April 23 after the "Regina Coeli" prayer at the Vatican. "I invite everyone to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Manh Hung Do of Phan Thiet, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Lingbin Ding of Changzhi, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Elavanal of Kalyan , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Eugene Joseph of Varanasi, India
Read More...
Latest News
Hun Sen emerges to back $1.7 billion Cambodian canal project
Hun Sen emerges to back $1.7 billion Cambodian canal project
Archbishop urges humanitarian aid for flood-hit Kenyans
Archbishop urges humanitarian aid for flood-hit Kenyans
Sudan in desperate need of help, say Catholic aid workers
Sudan in desperate need of help, say Catholic aid workers
Pope: Ignite the fire of faith in people's hearts
Pope: Ignite the fire of faith in people's hearts
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.