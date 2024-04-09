News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indian diocese screens controversial film for catechism students

'The Kerala Story' is known as an Islamophobic misadventure promoted by the ruling pro-Hindu BJP since 2023
Moviegoers pose for a picture next to the poster of the film - The Kerala Story - at a theater in Mumbai on May 10, 2023.

Moviegoers pose for a picture next to the poster of the film - The Kerala Story - at a theater in Mumbai on May 10, 2023.  (Photo: AFP)

 

UCA News reporter
Published: April 09, 2024 12:01 PM GMT
Updated: April 09, 2024 12:25 PM GMT

An Indian diocese in southern Kerala state, under the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church, has courted controversy after it screened a sensational movie for its catechism students.

The Kerala Story, a Hindi language movie directed by Sudipto Sen in 2023, is regarded as Islamophobic as it is based on “Love Jihad,” a derogatory term used to describe Muslim boys feigning love to marry Christian and Hindu girls and convert them to Islam.

The Kerala government and socio-political leaders say the movie is not based on facts and aims to disparage the state.

But Hindu groups and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi support the movie, saying it exposes the Islamic agenda for India.    

Marketed as a true story, the movie depicts the ordeal of three young women from Kerala, where the Eastern rite Syro Malabar Church is headquartered, after they fall in love with Muslim youths to end up in the custody of the Islamic State (IS).

The movie falsely claimed that thousands of Hindu women from Kerala have been converted to fight for the Islamic State.

Ahead of the polls, the Church hierarchy is accused of supporting Modi’s party, which is yet to have a lawmaker from southern Kerala. The BJP is banking on the Christians to open its account in India’s most advanced provincial state. 

While the BJP has been friendly with Christians in Kerala, Christians have faced violence at the hands of Hindu groups in the northern part of India. 

After Modi came to power in 2014, persecution against Christians increased in the country, Christian leaders say.  

All the parishes in the Idukki diocese screened the controversial movie on April 4 “to create awareness on unmindful love” among its catechism students,  said Father Jins Karackatt, director of the diocesan media commission.

One of the topics for the annual summer vacation camp was love, admitted Father Karackatt.

"We screened The Kerala Story to highlight the dangers involved in different forms of love,” the priest told UCA News on April 9.

The priest clarified that they never spoke ill of any religion in our training session.

“We, in our wildest imagination, did not think of creating a communal divide,” the priest said.

The screening became prominent after state-owned Doordarshan aired the move on April 5, inviting criticism from the ruling communist government in Kerala.

Father Antony Vadakkekara, spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church, refuted the charge that the Church had ulterior motives behind the screening.

“The diocese specifically made it clear to students that true followers of Islam do not subscribe to the hardline jihadist agenda," Vadakkekara added.

There was no effort to gain political mileage, the priest said.

Christians make up 18 percent of Kerala’s 33 million people, Muslims 26 percent and Hindus 54 percent.

Christians form 2.3 percent and Muslims 14 percent of India’s 1. 4 billion people. About 80 percent are Hindus in the world's most populous nation.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
CHHOTEBHAI
The Syro Malabar prelates in Kerala are playing with fire by propagating this communal and divisive agenda. Shame on them.
Reply
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Lawrence Subrata Howlader of Chittagong, Bangladesh
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Vitus Rubianto Solichin of Padang , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Vicar Apostolic Khalid Rehmat of Quetta, Pakistan
Read More...
Bishop
Curial Bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal of Ernakulam-Angamaly , India
Read More...
Latest News
Indian diocese screens controversial film for catechism students
Indian diocese screens controversial film for catechism students
Activists call a halt to human trafficking on Indonesia’s Catholic island
Activists call a halt to human trafficking on Indonesia’s Catholic island
‘Dignitas infinita’ addresses the complex issue of gender surgery
‘Dignitas infinita’ addresses the complex issue of gender surgery
Vatican wades into transgender debate with new document
Vatican wades into transgender debate with new document
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.