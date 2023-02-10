Has Covid-19 made the Japanese more ‘crime-prone’?

Japan's crime rate increased for the first time in 20 years in 2022

Security personnel escort one of the two Japanese fugitives believed to be behind a spate of robberies and telephone fraud cases across Japan, as they board a plane at the airport in Manila, the Philippines on Feb. 7. (Photo: AFP)

Japan has seen a rise in violent crimes in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic when many people lost their jobs, especially low-paying ones.

At the start of the pandemic, a new automation trend started to fill the mini-markets all over Japan. It began with automatic register machines, and now a very well-known restaurant chain is using robots as actual waiters. This means well-paid part-time jobs in the food industry will get even rarer.

Automatization is too much of a temptation for employers who wouldn’t have to deal with people being late to work, on sick leave, or the increasing number of foreign workers who can barely speak Japanese.

Still, young people have to work. For many young university students having part-time work makes the difference between surviving alone or having to go back to live with their parents.

But can the worsening of living conditions for many people in the country be the cause of an actual spike in crimes?

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the global economy, and Japan has not been immune to its effects. Many people have lost their jobs, and those who have managed to keep their jobs have faced reduced hours and wages.

"Companies that sell home security equipment are making a fortune"

For those who have lost their jobs in the black market, the situation is even direr. These workers, who are often in low-paying, unstable jobs, are now struggling to make ends meet. If they don’t get their pay-check, which often happens, there is no one they can complain to. The lack of support from the government has only made their situation worse.

As a result of these worsening living conditions, more and more people in Japan are possibly turning to illegal activities to make a living. This will explain the unusual rise in violent crimes, including burglaries, theft, and other criminal activities. The companies that sell home security equipment are making a fortune.

There is in fact an increased demand for products directed at preventing violent burglaries. A shocking common factor in these incidents is that the residents were attacked while they were at home. This has led to a rush to purchase products such as special film sheets for windows, auxiliary locks, security cameras, outdoor sensor lights, and alarms. Sales of these products have increased dramatically in the past few weeks.

Is Japan no longer the safe country it used to be?

Companies such as Arclands and Cainz, which are home center chains in Japan, have reported increased sales of security products. This increase in demand reflects the growing concern for safety and security among the Japanese population.

It used to be the case that in Japan you would only have to worry about having your umbrella or bicycle stolen. But that is no longer the case.

"Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s only worry is how to increase the military budget"

The lack of job opportunities, combined with the difficulties caused by the pandemic, has created a perfect storm of conditions that have pushed people to their limits.

The government needs to take action to address this issue, but it seems that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s only worry is how to increase the military budget by way of raising even more taxes rather than by reducing unessential or redundant services. The government should instead support those who have lost their jobs, with unemployment benefits or job training programs. Additionally, the government could take steps to crack down on the black market and provide better support to those who are working in these jobs.

On top of this mayhem, the National Police Agency in Japan announced a sharp increase in the number of serious sex offenses in 2022 compared to the previous year. The data revealed a 19.3 percent increase in cases of forced intercourse and a 9.9 percent rise in sexual assault cases involving violence or threats.

The Japanese government has taken steps to address this issue by setting up support centers in all prefectures to provide assistance to victims of sex crimes and violence. The number of consultations at these centers has increased by 14.9 percent from the previous year.

The overall number of criminal offenses in Japan increased by 5.9 percent in 2022, marking the first rise in 20 years. Six serious crimes, including murder and sex-related offenses, rose 8.1 percent to 9,536 cases, with forced intercourse reaching a record high since a revision of criminal law.

But as the consultation centers expanded it’s hard to say whether there has been an objective increase in these crimes or they are the result of a coordinated effort on a national scale to make it easier for victims to speak out, which due to the strong hierarchical society and Confucian mindset, has not always been the case.

