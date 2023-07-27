News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Christian orphanage in India shut down alleging 'conversion'

In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, targeting Christian institutions turns a routine affair with anti-conversion law coming in handy

Christian orphanage in India shut down alleging 'conversion'

Activists and members representing the Christian community take part in a peaceful protest rally against what they claim as an increase in hostility, hate, and violence against Christians in various states of the country, in New Delhi on Feb 19. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 27, 2023 12:36 PM GMT

Updated: July 27, 2023 12:51 PM GMT

A Christian orphanage in a poll-bound central Indian state has been closed down, citing attempts to convert children to Christianity.

The children housed in the orphanage were moved to government-run facilities on July 26 following a surprise raid on the orphanage by the child rights officials of Madhya Pradesh state.

The orphanage housed 73 children, 38 boys and 35 girls. It was managed by a Christian tribal group called Adivasi Sahayada Samiti (council for helping tribal people) Jobat in Alirajpur district.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The orphanage failed to comply with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act as it  “did not have a valid registration,” said Omkar Singh, who headed the inspection team. 

The inspection team also accused the orphanage managers of working for religious conversion after seizing copies of the Bible from some Christian children.

Kalpana Daniel, president of the tribal council and a member of the Church of North India (CNI), said she sought time to register the orphanage and get licenses. But officials closed it down.

Some 30 children, who are orphans, were moved to government facilities in the state. Children of single parents were sent back to their houses.

The tribal council has been working for the poor for the past three decades. "It is duly registered,” Daniel told UCA News on July 27.

“Until now, nobody, including the district child welfare committee, informed us about the need to separately register the orphanage,” Daniel said.

“We will soon apply for the registration and continue with our work,” she added.

The council runs an old-age home on the same premises for 13 elderly people.

Pastor Emmanuel Dawar, a former member of the tribal council, told UCA News the conversion allegation "is totally false."

"It is politically motivated as the ruling pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party lost most of the seats in tribal-dominated areas" in the 2018 state elections.

The ruling BJP blamed Christians for the defeat and "has been harassing us by filing false cases of conversion against us,” Pastor Dawar said.

State polls in Madhya Pradesh along with elections in the neighboring Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan this year will be a prelude to next year’s national elections where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in office.

Madhya Pradesh amended its more than five decades-old anti-conversion law in 2021 with more stringent provisions.

Several Christian schools, hostels, and orphanages have witnessed flash raids. Several cases were also filed against them, accusing them of violating the anti-conversion law.

Christian leaders say the law is often used to target Christians in tribal-dominated areas, where missionaries offer education and healthcare.

"It is their plan to polarize voters" ahead of the assembly elections by the year-end, Pastor Dawar said.

Christians make up a mere 0.29 percent of more than 72 million people in Madhya Pradesh, a majority of them Hindus.

comment

Share your comments
2 Comments on this Story
EMMANUEL DAWAR
This is true that harrasment and planned activities against the trible Christians..Thank you very much to share the true incident against Christians..
Reply
JOHN MASCARENHAS
i do not understand what is wrong with christian children having a bible. THE MP STATE MACHINERY WITH HELP OF THE SAFFRON CRIMINALS ARE OUT TO MALIGN THE CHRISTIAN GOOD WORKS, WITH FALSE CLAIMS OF CONVERSION.
Reply

Latest News

Who won and who lost in China? Who won and who lost in China?
Church seeks probe into Filipino prisoner's chopped body Church seeks probe into Filipino prisoner's chopped body
Christian orphanage in India shut down alleging 'conversion' Christian orphanage in India shut down alleging 'conversion'
Laos releases pro-democracy rights activist Laos releases pro-democracy rights activist
Bangladeshi tea workers strike for unpaid wages Bangladeshi tea workers strike for unpaid wages
Black Catholics urged, 'Don't let the fire go out!' Black Catholics urged, 'Don't let the fire go out!'
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Mati

Diocese of Mati

The Diocese of Mati today comprises the civil province of Davao Oriental, the easternmost portion of the Old Davao

Read more
Diocese of Long Xuyen

Diocese of Long Xuyen

In a land area of 10,256 square kilometers, Long Xuyen diocese lying on the Mekong River Delta covers the territory of

Read more
Apostolic Administration of Harbin

Apostolic Administration of Harbin

As per the Open Church structure, Harbin diocese covers the whole province of Heilongjiang in northeastern China, with

Read more
Diocese of Trincomalee

Diocese of Trincomalee

The diocese of Trincomalee covers 2,727 square kilometers comprising the civil district. Trincomalee is derived from

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.