News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Tribal Christians denied work, wages in central Indian state

Nine families have filed a written complaint with district's top revenue official demanding the ‘right to work’

Tribal Christians denied work, wages in central Indian state

India's tribal Christians stage a protest against violent attacks against them in front of the district collector's office in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh state, on Dec. 18, 2022. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 21, 2023 10:25 AM GMT

Tribal Christians in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh are allegedly being denied livelihood opportunities in a district that witnessed violence and social boycotts against them in December last year.

Nine Christian families from Garanji village on April 17 filed a complaint with the top revenue officer in Narayanpur district saying they were being denied employment as manual laborers because of their faith.

In their written complaint, the families have named Gopal Dugga, head of the village council, for depriving them of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) Act 2005, a law that guarantees Indian citizens the right to work.

Dugga and other influential villagers were targeting them for being Christians, the families said, and added they will be taking legal action against all those discriminating against them.

The MGNREGS Act aims at enhancing the livelihood security of poor people in rural areas by guaranteeing hundred days of wage employment in a financial year. 

The nine Christian families alleged they were facing the brunt of an undeclared ban because of their faith and thus denied livelihood opportunities in the village.

The Narayanpur district had witnessed mass violence against the tribal Christians by people who follow the traditional animist religion and want them to give up their faith. 

“The tribal Christians are already disturbed by the attacks on them in December last year and January this year. On top of it all, denying them work would mean pushing them into extreme poverty, even starvation,” Arun Pannalal, president of the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum told UCA News on April 21.

Pannalal, a Christian lay leader called the situation “very unfortunate” and blamed it on “the complete failure of the Chhattisgarh state government” to take action against those targeting Christians.

“Hindu nationalists allege Christians convert others to their faith, but the fact is in Chhattisgarh it is they who are forcing tribal people to embrace Hinduism,” he said.

Father Nicholas Barla, secretary of the Indian Catholic bishops’ Commission for Tribal Affairs, lauded the courage of the tribal Christian families to write to the top revenue official in the district to seek justice.

“It is a good sign and the district administration must ensure them their right to work,” he said.

Meanwhile, the tribal Christians in Naryanpur district said they were not getting work as casual laborers collecting tobacco leaves or other minor forest produce, besides casual jobs in local mines.

This caused them financial worries even while they stared at an uncertain future, tribal Christian leaders said.

At least 300 families from Narayanpur and Kondegaon districts in Chhattisgarh were forced to abandon their homes and villages due to social boycotts and targeted violence since December last year by local political outfits influenced by Hindu nationalist ideology.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Revisiting Catholic history in Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and beyond (Pt. 2) Revisiting Catholic history in Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and beyond (Pt. 2)
‘Missing’ Chinese Catholic priest joins state-run church ‘Missing’ Chinese Catholic priest joins state-run church
Nuns help survivors recover from Sri Lankan Easter attacks Nuns help survivors recover from Sri Lankan Easter attacks
Hong Kong bishop’s historic trip to Beijing amid Sino-Vatican tension Hong Kong bishop’s historic trip to Beijing amid Sino-Vatican tension
Sri Lankan Church awaits justice 4 years after Easter bombings Sri Lankan Church awaits justice 4 years after Easter bombings
Child marriages prove the undoing of Vietnam's ethnic people Child marriages prove the undoing of Vietnam's ethnic people
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.