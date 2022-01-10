X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai authorities accused of neglecting health of jailed activists

Sick democracy activist Arnon Nampa has allegedly been left untreated by prison authorities

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: January 10, 2022 04:51 AM GMT

Updated: January 10, 2022 05:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian court stops eviction of orphanage inmates

Jan 7, 2022
2

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
3

'Light' sentences for Indonesian Ahmadi attack spark storm

Jan 7, 2022
4

It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers

Jan 7, 2022
5

Maltese priest warned for posting homophobic remark

Jan 8, 2022
6

Philippines slaps ban on child marriage

Jan 7, 2022
7

Singapore minister meets pope to reaffirm bilateral ties

Jan 7, 2022
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jan 7, 2022
9

Indigenous Christians living in fear in Bangladesh village

Jan 7, 2022
10

India restores Mother Teresa charity's license for foreign funding

Jan 8, 2022
Support UCA News
Thai authorities accused of neglecting health of jailed activists

A woman holds a placard outside the Criminal Court during a protest against Article 112, Thailand's royal defamation law, in Bangkok on Dec. 22. (Photo: Jack Taylor/AFP)

Rights advocates have accused Thai authorities of neglecting the health of political prisoners after a prominent democracy activist in prison came down with a severe illness that was allegedly left untreated.

Arnon Nampa, 37, developed a high fever late last week in Bangkok Remand Prison, where he has been held without bail ahead of his trial on charges of royal defamation, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

As an outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is sweeping Thailand, Arnon’s supporters are concerned that he may have contracted the disease.

“The Bangkok Remand Prison must allow medical workers to check on his illness and to find out if he has Covid or not,” said Noraseth Nanongtoom, a lawyer with the rights group. 

“Lawyers from TLHR have visited him and found out that he was ill, and it was confirmed that Arnon has a high fever. But at the moment, we do not know what he’s sick with.” 

Arnon, who has been a key figure in youth-led pro-democracy protests in the country ruled by a military-allied regime, contracted Covid while in prison in May last year.

It is Arnon’s and other protest leaders’ intention to no longer seek for bail because the court keeps on denying their right to bail

Several other democracy activists who were detained ahead of their trials on various charges also contracted Covid-19 last year as a result of unhygienic conditions in Thailand’s notoriously overcrowded prisons.

Rights advocates have accused prison authorities of neglecting political dissidents on purpose.

“Several lese majeste prisoners have suffered health issues in hospital — and, several years ago, one died,” the website Thai Political Prisoners noted.

The health situation of these political prisoners “is always tenuous. And that seems to be what the callous, royalist regime wants,” the website added.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Arnon, a rights lawyer, has been charged with 24 counts of royal defamation, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison per count, over various comments he made during pro-democracy rallies regarding the monarchy.

If convicted on all counts, Arnon, who has been detained since August last year, could be sentenced to as many as 360 years in prison.

“It is Arnon’s and other protest leaders’ intention to no longer seek for bail because the court keeps on denying their right to bail,” Noraseth said.

In all, more than 160 predominantly young Thais, including several high school students, have been charged with royal defamation over the past year in what rights advocates say is a concentrated effort by the government to silence all criticisms of the monarchy.

[The law] reflects the culture and history of Thailand, where the monarchy is one of the main pillars of the nation, highly revered by the majority of Thai people

Pro-democracy activists have been calling for the institution to be reformed along democratic lines; however, such calls have been declared a threat to national security by the Constitutional Court, which in a decision late last year effectively equated reform demands with treason.

The United Nations and various prominent rights groups have been calling on the Thai government to scrap the controversial royal defamation law, which they say constitutes a severe violation to the freedoms of speech and conscience.

However, the government has defended the law, saying its “existence is closely linked to safeguarding the key national institutions and national security” in the words of a government spokesman.

“[The law] reflects the culture and history of Thailand, where the monarchy is one of the main pillars of the nation, highly revered by the majority of Thai people,” Nadhavathna Krishnamra, a representative of the Thai government, told the United Nations Human Rights Council at a meeting last year.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnam Catholics mark French missionary's death anniversary
Vietnam Catholics mark French missionary's death anniversary
Indonesian activists in uproar over senior military pick
Indonesian activists in uproar over senior military pick
Duterte urges Black Nazarene prayers as Omicron spreads
Duterte urges Black Nazarene prayers as Omicron spreads
Jakarta Archdiocese declares 2022 as Year of Human Dignity
Jakarta Archdiocese declares 2022 as Year of Human Dignity
Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term
Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term
Hun Sen asks Myanmar to release Australian economist
Hun Sen asks Myanmar to release Australian economist
Support Us

Latest News

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
Sri Lankan Catholics to mark 1,000 days since bombings
Jan 10, 2022
Vietnam Catholics mark French missionary's death anniversary
Jan 10, 2022
Indonesian activists in uproar over senior military pick
Jan 10, 2022
Duterte urges Black Nazarene prayers as Omicron spreads
Jan 10, 2022
Jakarta Archdiocese declares 2022 as Year of Human Dignity
Jan 10, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church
Jan 10, 2022
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Jan 10, 2022
It's one-way traffic for Indonesian people smugglers
Jan 7, 2022
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022

Features

Prayers answered for Christian prisoners in Pakistan
Jan 10, 2022
Salvatorian nuns build houses for Sri Lankan war victims, widows
Jan 7, 2022
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
India reverses ban on foreign funds to Missionaries of Charity

India reverses ban on foreign funds to Missionaries of Charity
Off the record of course

"Off the record, of course"
Religious leaders in Kazakhstan call for peace

Religious leaders in Kazakhstan call for peace
Argentina diocese voices concern over seismic work to explore oil

Argentina diocese voices concern over seismic work to explore oil
Atheists and God cancellers

Atheists and God cancellers
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.