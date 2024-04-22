News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indian archdiocese seeks to leave Eastern rite Church

At emergency meeting, around 300 priests from Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese sought independent status under the pope
Devotees at a holy Mass in Kerala, headquarters of Syro Malabar Church, which is plagued by five decades old liturgy dispute.

Devotees at a holy Mass in Kerala, headquarters of Syro Malabar Church, which is plagued by five decades old liturgy dispute. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 22, 2024 11:18 AM GMT
Updated: April 22, 2024 12:20 PM GMT

Priests of an archdiocese belonging to the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church want the Vatican to recognize their archdiocese as an independent Church after their Church's synod failed to resolve a five-decade-old liturgy dispute.

During an emergency meeting on April 19, some 300 priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese asked archdiocesan apostolic administrator Bishop Bosco Puthur to communicate to the Vatican that they wished to be separated from the Syro-Malabar Church.

Father Jose Vailikodath, public relations officer of the Archdiocesan Protection Committee, a body of the archdiocesan priests, said the priests made their stance known after the administrator made it clear that the Church's synod would not yield to their demand to continue with their Mass.

Vailikodath, in a statement, said the priests wanted Puthur to inform the Vatican to recognize their archdiocese as a separate church under the pope outside of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The priests also told the apostolic administrator that even if they agreed to celebrate the synod-approved Mass, their parishioners would not allow them to change a liturgy they had been following for five decades.

The dispute stems from a synodal decision to implement uniformity in liturgical celebrations. The synod wanted all priests to turn to the altar during Eucharistic prayer, but the archdiocesan priests refused to accept this and continued to face the congregation throughout the Mass.

A separation could further complicate the situation as the archdiocese is the seat of the Church’s head, Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil. The Syro-Malabar Church, based in southern Indian Kerala state, has 35 dioceses and some 5 million Catholics. Some 10 percent of its Catholics belong to the archdiocese.

During the meeting, Puthur read a letter from Thattil that threatened disciplinary action against priests who refused to celebrate the synod-approved Mass.

Vailikodath said the priests were unperturbed by the threat. According to Vailikodath, one of them said, “It would be better to establish a religious court to try the 450 priests as soon as possible and start punitive measures instead of negotiating.”

The Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) is a movement of priests, religious and laity that spearheads the demand for traditional Mass.

“We will not allow a synod-approved Mass in our churches,” said the movement’s spokesperson, Riju Kanjookaran.

“If the synod is not ready to grant liturgy variant status to our Mass or allow us to continue with it, it will be good for us to remain committed to the Vatican and become part of it as a separate church," he told UCA News on April 22.

The archdiocese witnessed several violent incidents over the liturgy dispute, especially after August 2021 when the synod decreed that all its dioceses follow the synod-approved Mass for liturgical unity in the Church.

The dispute dates back to the 1970s over the orientation of the priest during the Mass. In 1999, the Church’s synod devised a uniform Mass as a compromise. It required priests to face the altar during the Eucharistic prayer and face the people at other times.

However, following opposition, it was not implemented in all dioceses. In August 2021, the synod ordered all 35 dioceses to implement it from November 2021, reviving the controversy.

After initial opposition, its 34 dioceses adopted the synod-approved Mass in November 2021, but priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese refused and continued to celebrate Mass facing the people.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Jose Ramirez Rapadas III of Iligan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Jaya Rao Polimera of Visakapatnam , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Kallarackal of Jaipur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Justin Bernard Gnanapragasam of Jaffna, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Latest News
PM Modi hints at papal visit to India next year
PM Modi hints at papal visit to India next year
Voters abstain from polls in India's Christian-majority state
Voters abstain from polls in India's Christian-majority state
India’s pro-Hindu BJP promises common civil law in India
India’s pro-Hindu BJP promises common civil law in India
S Korea has more Catholic lawmakers than ever
S Korea has more Catholic lawmakers than ever
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.