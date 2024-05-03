News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Christians decline India's ruling party's offer to clean church premises

The pro-Hindu BJP came forward to make church premises clean in Christian-majority Nagaland on May 11
Members of the Nagaland Baptist Church Council pose for a photo session as part of the Church visitation program in 2019.

Members of the Nagaland Baptist Church Council pose for a photo session as part of the Church visitation program in 2019. (Photo:nbcc-nagaland.org)

Bijay Kumar Minj
Published: May 03, 2024 11:08 AM GMT
Updated: May 03, 2024 12:07 PM GMT

The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs the government in the Christian-majority Nagaland state, has offered to clean church premises to mark the death anniversary of a Hindu leader, but Christians have declined the offer.

The BJP offered to clean church compounds on May 11 as a build-up to mark the 70th death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. A prominent Hindu leader from the colonial-era Bengal region, Mookerjee died on June 23, 1953.

“We feel obligated to politely decline the kind gesture offered to clean church compounds on May 11,” said the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), the largest denomination in Nagaland where Christians account for 87.93 percent of the state’s 1.97 million people.

“We may as well direct your good office to pursue another avenue of service,” the council said in a statement on April 30.

The council alleged that Christians have been facing unprecedented violence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in New Delhi, leading the BJP victory in the 2014 national elections.

The council urged the party to exercise caution while issuing such directions.

The BJP is sharing power in Nagaland.

Mookerjee was one of the founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a precursor of the BJP, and a minister in the interim government from 1947 to 1950.   

Its state chief, Benjamin Yepthomi, had directed party members to clean church compounds to mark Mookerjee's death anniversary. 

The influential Baptist council warned against political parties championing religious subjects.

The Nagaland Christian Revival Church Council (NCRCC) also issued a statement on May 1 urging parties to refrain from “politicizing sacred spaces for partisan gains.”

“Let us uphold the values of tolerance, respect, and religious freedom that are fundamental to our society,” it stated.

India’s seven-phased polls to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha (lower house) started on April 19 and will conclude on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. Nagaland, one of India’s eight northeastern states, sends one lawmaker to the Lok Sabha.

In neighboring Manipur, the sectarian strife involving tribal Christians has been going on since May 3 last year. The death toll in the communal conflict has reached 220 and more than 500 places of worship have been set on fire.

Earlier Reverend N. Paphino, president of the NCRCC, asked the pro-Hindu party to prioritize “protecting persecuted Christians across India instead of focusing on Nagaland for the sake of a campaign.”

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

If they genuinely care for Christians, they should visit churches outside Nagaland, where they have been set on fire, he noted.

Simply cleaning Nagaland’s church compounds “would be hypocritical,” Paphino stated.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Francis Shuxin An of Baoding, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Florentino Galang Lavarias of Balanga, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Pauly Kannookadan of Irinjalakuda , India
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Johannes Peng Weizhao of Nanchang, China
Read More...
Latest News
India’s Manipur shutdown on anniversary of ethnic clashes
India’s Manipur shutdown on anniversary of ethnic clashes
Climate change, extreme heatwaves hit Asia hard
Climate change, extreme heatwaves hit Asia hard
Christians decline India's ruling party's offer to clean church premises
Christians decline India's ruling party's offer to clean church premises
Press freedom continues to suffer in Asia: RSF
Press freedom continues to suffer in Asia: RSF
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.