Malaysian top cop hails annual Church prayer service

A top police official in Christian-majority Sarawak in Malaysia has lauded an annual joint Church prayer service as a cherished tradition among Christian police officers, according to a report.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Sarawak Contingent Christian Religious Service was organized on the sidelines of the 217th Police Day at Saint Francis Church in Kota Samarahan on April 24, the Dayak Daily reported.

Mancha Ata, commissioner of the PDRM in Sarawak, said the event was an opportunity to express gratitude to God for his love, which has given police officers health, safety, and blessings to uphold the peace and prosperity of the country.

“It has become a significant ceremony for fostering relationships among Christians in the team, while also emphasizing the spiritual and welfare values within every level of PDRM officers and personnel,” Ata said.

In his brief address, Ata also emphasized the need to remember the “courageous police officers and personnel who have given their lives protecting the nation.”

Ata also announced a donation to disabled children housed at the Sarawak Cheshire Home, the Dayak Daily reported. The amount or other details of the donation were not disclosed.

Last year’s joint prayer service was held at BEM Kuching Evangelical Church, Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho.

The modern system of policing was introduced in Malaysia when the Charter of Justice was introduced in Penang on March 25, 1807, the Malay Mail reported.

The force is led by Razarudin Husain at the national level who is designated as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP). The police force has some 130,000 sworn officers in its service.

Malaysia is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation with a population estimated at 32 million people. Sarawak is the largest among 13 states and the only state with a Christian-majority population.

About 60 percent of Malaysians are Muslims, 20 percent are Buddhists, 10 percent are Christians and 6.3 percent are Hindus, according to 2018 government figures.

Most Malaysian Christians live in two states — Sarawak and Sabah — in the Malaysian part of Borneo Island.